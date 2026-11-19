++ Shenkman

The Blue Wave and Your Wallet

Now that the Democrats have taken control of both the Senate and the House, I worry they are going to destroy the country. Given the blue wave, what advice are you giving to clients?

This has easily been the number one question I have fielded over the past two weeks. My clients span the gamut of political beliefs, but many are concerned about how the new landscape in Washington will impact their portfolios. I understand the anxiety. When a different political party takes control, it can genuinely feel like the country is heading in the wrong direction. I have watched friends on both sides of the aisle feel that way after different elections, and our country has endured every time.

My answer to your financial question comes in two parts. Your investment portfolio likely needs very little adjustment if it was structured appropriately from the onset. However, your tax and estate plan deserves a fresh look.

What History Says About Markets and Politics: Election results often spark investor fear, so let me start with some encouraging news. Since 1932, the S&P 500 has averaged a 14% gain in the year following midterm elections. Markets have also historically tolerated divided government reasonably well, since gridlock makes sweeping legislative surprises less likely.

Since 1953, average annual S&P 500 returns under different party combinations have been:

● Democratic president, divided Congress: 17.0%

● Democratic president, Republican Congress: 16.3%

● Republican president, Republican Congress: 13.3%

● Democratic president, Democratic Congress: 8.0%

● Republican president, divided Congress: 7.3%

● Republican president, Democratic Congress: 4.9%

Yes, a Republican president with a Democratic Congress, how Washington will look come January, sits at the bottom of that list. I would not lose sleep over it. These averages are drawn from a handful of presidential terms, and they are not forecasts. Stock returns are driven far more by corporate earnings, interest rates, inflation, valuations, productivity and Federal Reserve policy than by which party holds power.

Rhetoric Versus Reality: The energy sector offers a perfect illustration of why political rhetoric makes a poor investment guide. As a candidate, Joe Biden promised "no more drilling on federal lands, period" and "no more drilling, including offshore." You might have expected energy stocks to collapse under his watch. Instead, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gained 53.3% in 2021 and another 64.2% in 2022, before slipping 0.6% in 2023 and rising 5.5% in 2024.

Donald Trump's first term tells the mirror image story. "Unleash American Energy" was a centerpiece of his agenda, and his executive orders explicitly encouraged exploration and production on federal lands and waters. Even with arguably the most openly pro-oil president in modern history in the White House, energy stocks lost 0.9% in 2017 and 18.2% in 2018. They gained 11.7% in 2019, then plunged 32.5% in 2020. Oversupply, falling oil prices and the COVID crash simply mattered more than anything said at a podium.

Commodity prices, supply and demand, global events and valuations drive returns far more than speeches out of Washington. Investors who repositioned their portfolios based on campaign promises would have been wrong both times. B'kitzer: You need to be in it to win it! Stick to a diversified portfolio and don’t make drastic changes based on campaign promises.

What Can Actually Change, and When: There is an important distinction between what could happen and what is likely to happen. Democrats take control of Congress on January 3, 2027, but President Trump remains in office until January 2029. He holds the veto pen, and Democrats lack the votes to override him. Realistically, most of their tax proposals will serve as material for the 2028 campaign rather than becoming law anytime soon.

One factor many people overlook is last year's tax legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It made the higher estate tax exemption and many other provisions "permanent," meaning they no longer carry a built-in expiration date. That sounds reassuring, but in tax law "permanent" simply means it lasts until a future Congress and president decide otherwise. A Democratic victory in 2028 could produce a very different tax environment beginning in 2029, which gives families roughly two years to plan under current law.

Strategies Already Under Scrutiny: For the wealthiest families, the scrutiny has already begun. The Treasury Department moved in September to block one version of a Section 351 conversion, a technique for shifting appreciated assets without triggering capital gains. Meanwhile, Senator Ron Wyden and Congressman Richard Neal, who is set to reclaim the Ways and Means gavel, have targeted private placement life insurance and retirement accounts above $10 million. The lesson for everyone is that tax advantages are never guaranteed to last no matter how wealthy you are.

Where I Would Focus:

Estate planning. The federal estate and gift tax exemption stands at $15 million per person in 2026, or $30 million for a married couple. Democrats have historically pushed to lower that exemption, raise the estate tax rate, limit valuation discounts on family businesses, and eliminate the step-up in cost basis at death.

Consider a scenario I see often. A couple in their seventies owns a successful family business and real estate worth well above the Federal exemption amount, and they have never made a significant gift. If the exemption were cut back toward levels Democrats have proposed in the past, their heirs could face a far larger estate tax bill. For that family, tools such as SLATs, GRATs and dynasty trusts deserve a serious conversation now. Still, I would never recommend gifting simply because the rules might change. Gifted assets carry over your original cost basis, lose the step-up at death, and leave your control permanently. Speak to your estate planning attorney to see what approach makes the most sense for your family.

Capital gains. Proposals on the table include higher long-term capital gains rates, an increased net investment income tax, and taxes on unrealized gains for the extremely wealthy. Know where your embedded gains sit, especially in concentrated stock positions, real estate and private businesses.

Here is where I often must talk clients out of a mistake. For example, a retiree holding shares he bought decades ago for a few thousand dollars may instinctively want to sell now to lock in today's rates. If he holds those shares for life, however, his children could inherit them with a stepped-up basis and owe nothing on decades of growth. Selling early would hand the IRS a check that may never have been due. The advice I give may differ for someone who is younger and needs to derisk their portfolio. Remember, no single piece of advice makes sense for every family.

SALT and the New York factor. Readers in New York and New Jersey feel the cap on state and local tax deductions more than almost anyone. Current law raised that cap to roughly $40,000, but it phases down for higher earners and snaps back to $10,000 in 2030. Democrats have historically favored expanding the deduction, which could mean real savings for a Five Towns, Scarsdale, or Teaneck family paying tens of thousands of dollars on property taxes alone. Business owners should also confirm they are making the state pass-through entity tax election where it helps. Moving to Florida solely because of what Congress might do is a short-sighted approach.

Beyond these three, it is worth reviewing Roth conversions, charitable giving through donor-advised funds, and the timing of any planned business sale with your advisors.

Planning Versus Speculating: People often lump together three very different activities: planning under current law, planning for a plausible legislative change, and making irreversible decisions based on speculation. The first two are prudent. The third can be costly. Estate strategies carry legal fees, complexity and sometimes unintended family consequences, so your underlying financial and family goals should drive every decision.

For your portfolio, my advice is even simpler. Market pundits, financial writers, and wealth management firms will all soon publish lists of political winners and losers across energy, healthcare, defense, financial services and technology. I would ignore every one of these predictions! No one knows what the future holds regardless of their credentials.

Instead, focus on sticking to a diversified, low-cost portfolio, which remains a sensible foundation regardless of who controls Washington. Political shifts can create short-term volatility, but they do not change the long-term case for owning productive businesses. Speak to your financial advisor to ensure your portfolio is structured to weather any volatility and is in line with your goals.

A Lesson in Humility: Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, the most valuable takeaway from any election cycle is humility. Markets move in cycles, politics move in cycles, and so do our personal lives. Before mourning the results or rejoicing over them, remember that things will surely change again in the not-too-distant future. Nothing in this world is permanent.

That awareness is good mussar for everyday life. It teaches us to be more understanding, sensitive and open to the needs of others. You never know who is quietly struggling, and every one of us faces challenges at some point.

On the investing front, humility reminds us that despite past success, we are always one unexpected event away from financial hardship. That is why a disciplined process and proper insurance matter so much. Even when times are good, less favorable days will eventually arrive, and that is perfectly normal. We just need the patience to wait out the storm.