Dear Dr. Yael,

We are a large family of siblings, ranging in age from 40 to 60. Baruch Hashem, we are all happily married and enjoy a close relationship. We get together for family simchos and support one another through the various trials and tribulations of life.

We are fortunate to still have our elderly parents, who are relatively healthy. As siblings, we are united in our commitment to caring for them and ensuring that they enjoy the best possible quality of life while remaining as independent, healthy, and happy as possible.

Baruch Hashem, we also have children of our own, many of whom are married and raising families. People often remark that they envy the close, loving relationship we share as a family.

Unfortunately, there is one member of our extended family who seems to have been left behind. My nephew is divorced and struggles with numerous emotional challenges. He has had a difficult life, and I feel that the family has largely distanced itself from him.

My nephew is less religious than the rest of the family. He dresses very modernly and smokes, and some family members worry that he may be a negative influence on their children and grandchildren. As a result, he is often excluded from family gatherings and does not seem to have a real place within our otherwise close-knit family.

I happen to be his favorite aunt, and I make an effort to spend time with him. I take him out to nice restaurants, listen to his many struggles, and try to purchase practical gifts that he needs. I genuinely care about him and see him as a good person who makes an effort to be kind and helpful to others.

I believe that our family should make a greater effort to include him. He has already experienced so much difficulty, and I worry that being rejected by his own family only adds to his loneliness. I understand that family members may have concerns, but I wonder whether we are overlooking our responsibility to show him compassion and make him feel that he belongs.

How can I encourage my family to be more inclusive of him without creating tension or disregarding their concerns? I feel strongly that he deserves to experience the warmth and love of family, too.

Please advise.

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

There is something particularly beautiful about your letter. You describe a family that has been blessed with closeness, shared values, loving marriages, children, grandchildren, and the privilege of still having your parents. You clearly appreciate these blessings and understand that family relationships are something to cherish and nurture.

However, I would like to suggest that perhaps one of the greatest tests of a close family is not how well everyone gets along when life is going smoothly, but how that family treats the member who is struggling.

Your nephew is divorced, has emotional difficulties, and lives differently from the rest of the family. It is possible that some relatives feel uncomfortable with his lifestyle or worry about the influence he may have on their children. I understand that parents have a responsibility to protect their children and establish appropriate boundaries. However, there is a significant difference between maintaining boundaries and making someone feel unwanted.

We must remember that a person does not stop being part of a family because he dresses differently, is less religious, or has made choices that others may not agree with. His circumstances may be very different from those of his siblings and cousins, but his need for love, acceptance, and belonging is no different from theirs.

I am particularly concerned by your description of him as someone who has had a difficult life and is largely disregarded by the family. Divorce and emotional struggles can be incredibly isolating. When someone is already experiencing loneliness, being excluded by the very people who should offer him a sense of belonging can deepen that pain.

Your relationship with your nephew is very special. You are giving him something that cannot be purchased in a store or provided through an expensive dinner: the feeling that someone sees him, cares about him, and wants to spend time with him. Never underestimate the value of that relationship. Sometimes one caring adult can make an enormous difference in another person’s life.

I would encourage you to continue being his loving aunt, but I would also encourage you to gently speak with your siblings. Rather than criticizing them for excluding him, perhaps you can help them see the situation from another perspective. Ask them to imagine how they would feel if one of their own children were struggling and the extended family turned away from him.

Perhaps the family can begin with small gestures. Invite him to family gatherings, make sure he is greeted warmly, include him in conversations, and allow him to participate without making him feel that everyone is watching or judging him. He does not need to be the center of attention. He simply needs to feel that he belongs.

If there are specific concerns about smoking or inappropriate behavior around younger children, those concerns can be addressed respectfully and with reasonable boundaries. Inclusion does not mean that everyone must agree with his choices or abandon their family standards. It means that he is still treated with dignity and kindness.

I also want to remind you that children and grandchildren learn powerful lessons from watching how adults treat people who are different from themselves. We often speak about the importance of chesed, ahavas Yisrael, and dan l’kaf zechus. What better opportunity do we have to teach these values than through the way we treat a family member who is having a difficult time?

Perhaps this is an opportunity for your family to demonstrate that its closeness is not dependent on everyone being the same. A truly loving family makes room for differences, imperfections, and struggles.

You cannot force your siblings to develop the relationship with him that you have developed, but you can continue to model compassion and encourage them to open their hearts a little more.

May your family continue to enjoy its many blessings, and may your nephew merit the love, acceptance, and sense of belonging that every person deserves. Hatzlacha!