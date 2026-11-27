Surviving the Diaspora

Vayishlach

The Ramban that parshat Vayishlach is the “blueprint” for how Am Yisrael manages to survive in exile, amongst the goyim. For example, Yaakov prepares for his meeting with Eisav by sending him bribes, by davening to HaKadosh Baruch Hashem and preparing for war. According to the Ramban, these principles serve as the basis for many halachot in regard to our dealings with the goyim. For example – when giving a bribe to a goy, we should give it in small denomination notes, like $5 bills instead of $100 bills, so that it looks more voluminous. We learn this from the fact that Yaakov “staggered” the parts of the gift he sent to Eisav (Bereishit 32:17).

There is a story told about Rebi Chaim Soloveitchik of Brisk. In the late 1800s in the town of Brisk there was an official in the municipality in charge of the town’s academic institutions, who was a virulent antisemite. One day the Jewish community received word that he planned to shut down all the Talmudei Torah in Brisk. Rebi Chaim sent numerous envoys to plead with him and to try bribe him, but this official was “enlightened” and refused to accept any bribes. The envoys returned to report to the Rebi of Brisk that all their efforts had failed. Rebi Chaim said “This is impossible – it cannot possibly be that a goy will not take a bribe!” He learned it from the pasuk in this week’s parsha "He implored him and he accepted it" (Bereishit 33:13). Initially Eisav refused to accept Yaakov’s gift, but Yaakov “pressed” him and eventually Eisav accepted.

One of the community members said to Rebi Chaim “Let me try, I will get him to accept the bribe”. The next morning this Chassid went to the office of this official, to make an appointment to see him. It was a sweltering summer’s day, with temperatures soaring above 90 degrees. The Chassid went to the meeting dressed in his winter woolies, a fur hat, a scarf tightly wrapped around his neck, a thick coat and snow boots. Between meetings, the official exited his office to go to the bathroom and noticed, in the waiting room, this strange sight of the Chassid dressed for Arctic weather in the middle of summer.

He went up to him and said “What’s going on, is today Purim?” The Chassid replied “No it is not Purim, last night my late mother (may she rest in peace) appeared to me in a dream. She said that I should dress this morning in very warm clothes because although the weather may appear to be very hot, around midday it will change and an icy storm will descend on Brisk, so I did what she told me!” The official said “You are crazy! The forecast for the entire day is sweltering heat.” The Chassid replied “My mother has never lied to me or led me astray. I am prepared to make a bet with you. If my mother is right and it begins storming this afternoon, you give me 10,000 rubles, if you are right and it remains hot the whole day, I will give you 10,000 rubles!”

The official eagerly agreed to the bet and they agreed to meet again later in the afternoon to see who was right. Meanwhile the official asked “What did you come to my office for?” “Never mind” replied the Chassid, “We’ll talk about it when we meet later this afternoon.”

At 5 p.m. the Chassid returns to the official’s office and the temperature is still 90 degrees with not a cloud in sight. “I cannot understand it,” said the Chassid, “My mother has never been wrong before. Anyway, a deal is a deal” and he takes out an envelope with 10,000 rubles and hands it to the official, who pockets it with a huge grin on his face. “So, what did you want to talk to me about?” he asks. “I wanted to discuss the closure of the Talmudei Torah and see if there was any way to prevent it,” replies the Chassid. “I see that you are an honest fellow,” replies the official so, as a favor to you, I will rescind the order!”

Yaakov was not afraid for his current situation in meeting Eisav. He was fearful for his children in the millennia to follow, when they would have to cope with Eisav’s oppression.

In this parsha Yaakov gives us many pointers that have helped us over the centuries to endure galut, but the most effective of them all has been the pasuk "And Yaakov remained alone" (Bereishit 32:25). The night before meeting Eisav, Yaakov Avinu remains behind alone to battle with an angel.

Our sages say that this pasuk holds to the key to Am Yisrael’s survival in galut – that we remain alone, segregated from the goyim and do not get swallowed up by them. One of the secrets of Am Yisrael’s survival in Egypt was that they segregated themselves from the Egyptian culture. They kept and gave their children Hebrew names, they continued to speak lashon hakodesh, they dressed differently to the Egyptians and they did not adopt the licentious behavior of the Egyptians (Shir HaShirim Rabba 4, 12).

There are different interpretations to the end of the pasuk (Bereishit 32:25). Rashi says that Yaakov wrestled with the angel and in this tussle kicked up dust (from the root "Avak"), that reached Hashem's heavenly throne. Rabbeinu Bachyei says that the letters "alef" and "chet" are interchangeable and instead of "Vaye'avek," it may be read "Vaye'chabek," an embrace – that when two people wrestle with each other it is as if they are embracing.

Our sages teach us that these are the two strategies the goyim adopt towards the Jews in galut. The first is to oppress and the second is to embrace. Both are deadly, the latter more than the former.

It was not with military strength that Yaakov confronted Eisav, not then and not now. It was with integrity of faith. If Am Yisrael has integrity of faith, no physical power can threaten us. If we lack integrity of faith, no physical power can protect us.

Parshat HaShavua Trivia Question: How much did Yaakov pay for a plot of land in Shechem?

Answer to Last Shiur’s Trivia Question: What was the age difference between Leah and Rachel? A few minutes, they were twin sisters (Seder Olam Raba, chap. 2).