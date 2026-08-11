יום שלישי, 11 אוגוסט 2026Tuesday, August 11, 2026
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2nd Annual Bonei Olam Hike

By Jewish Press Staff

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August 11, 2026, 6 PM ET

300 ladies hiked Walnut Mountain raising money for Bonei Olam on July 14. Rabbi Joey Haber was the guest speaker and delighted the crowd.

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Getzlight – Chapter VII

By Ruchama Feuerman

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