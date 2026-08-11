Categories: Jewish Community / Community Currents
2nd Annual Bonei Olam Hike
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August 11, 2026, 6 PM ET
300 ladies hiked Walnut Mountain raising money for Bonei Olam on July 14. Rabbi Joey Haber was the guest speaker and delighted the crowd.
Categories: Jewish Community / Community Currents
|
August 11, 2026, 6 PM ET
300 ladies hiked Walnut Mountain raising money for Bonei Olam on July 14. Rabbi Joey Haber was the guest speaker and delighted the crowd.
By Jewish Press Staff
By Rikki Zagelbaum
By Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
By Ruchama Feuerman
By Sponsored Post
By Sponsored Post
By Sponsored Post