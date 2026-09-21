9/11 Victims Honored at Annual Memorial Ceremony in Jerusalem

Marking 25 years since the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA), and the Embassy of the United States of America in Israel came together for their annual memorial ceremony at the Arazim Valley Memorial in Jerusalem to honor the victims of those tragic events.

The 9/11 Living Memorial stands as the only memorial site outside the United States to feature the names of all the victims of the attacks on that tragic day in 2001. The unique monument stands as a symbol of the deep and enduring bond between Israel and the United States, grounded in shared democratic values, peace, and a united front against terrorism.

The ceremony was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee; Chairman of KKL-JNF Eyal Ostrinsky; CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA Russell F. Robinson; Jewish National Fund-USA’s Chief Israel Officer Tali Tzour Avner; KKL-JNF CFO & Acting Head of Resource Development & External Affairs Division, CDO Yuval Yenni; Emmy Award-winning American actress Patricia Heaton; Commissioner of the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority Eyal Caspi; Commander of the Southern District Fire Department Itzik Oz; U.S. Army Attaché Major Jeffrey Johnson; and other distinguished guests. Also in attendance were Suri and Harvey (Henoch) Morgenstern, who lost their daughter, Nancy, in the September 11 attacks.

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The Art of Nova group also participated in the memorial ceremony, performing “Shir LaMa’alot (A Song of Ascents).” An initiative of the Nova Tribe Community Association, the group comprises Tali Binar and Guy Ben-Shimon, both survivors of the Nova music festival massacre on October 7, as well as Ofri Nahum, who lost her sister, Nitzan, in the attack. The Israel Police Orchestra and the Special in Uniform band also took part in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, representatives from the various organizations laid wreaths in memory of the victims, accompanied by U.S. Marines and Israeli firefighters.