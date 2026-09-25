A French Accent in Rockland

Montpellier

800 Chestnut Ridge Road

Chestnut Ridge, NY

(845) 379-0080

Meat

Supervision: CRC Kosher

Less than a year after opening its doors, Montpellier has already established itself as one of the area's most noteworthy kosher dining destinations. Blending classic French techniques with modern presentation and kosher cuisine, the restaurant delivers an experience that feels sophisticated yet welcoming. From the thoughtfully designed dining room to the artistic plating and polished service, every detail contributes to a dining experience that feels distinct from many local options.

One of the first things you'll notice is the atmosphere. Wooden ceiling beams, elegant white linen table settings, and gentle piano interpretations of familiar songs lend the dining room a warm elegance that works as well for an intimate date night as for a family celebration or business dinner. The restaurant also features a private party room accommodating up to 35 guests and is one of only a few fine restaurants in Monsey offering outdoor dining, making it an attractive option for special occasions.

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Service was another highlight. Our waiter, Dakota, was helpful and attentive, while manager Corey checked in throughout the evening to ensure every course met expectations. His hospitality made the experience feel genuinely welcoming rather than overly formal.

The menu draws heavily on French influences while incorporating contemporary touches. While the restaurant offers premium steaks including Chateaubriand and filet mignon, many of the most interesting dishes come from elsewhere on the menu.

Among the appetizers, the stuffed dates were a highlight of the meal, perfectly balancing sweet and savory flavors. Stuffed with ground beef and wrapped in pastrami and turkey, they were paired with garlic confit, pine nuts, pomegranate, and a white wine Dijon cream, with each bite offering contrasting textures. The soft dates, crisp exterior, and crunchy nuts worked together in perfect harmony.

The crispy Brussels sprouts may have been one of the biggest surprises of the meal. Tossed with honey Dijon gastrique, they were elegantly presented with whipped tahini, shaved beef "bacon," pomegranate seeds, and crispy shallots. The combination transformed a familiar vegetable into one of the evening's most memorable dishes.

For something heartier, the braised beef gnocchi showcased Montpellier's ability to elevate comfort food without losing its appeal. The hand-rolled potato gnocchi were exceptionally light and pillowy, practically melting in your mouth alongside tender braised beef, spring peas, pea purée, and a rich beef jus. Another standout appetizer was the steak sashimi, which was like dinner and a show all in one. Thin slices of raw steak are finished tableside with a culinary torch, adding a dramatic touch as the meat cooks in seconds before your eyes. The tableside preparation adds some theater, but the quality of the dish ultimately justifies the presentation.

The French onion soup was another pleasant surprise. Traditionally a dish defined by butter and cheese, Montpellier's version is a deeply satisfying soup that doesn't feel like it's missing anything. Even diners accustomed to the classic preparation would likely never guess it was dairy-free.

The main courses similarly did not disappoint. The bourbon-glazed salmon demonstrated just how much attention the kitchen pays to presentation. The dish was among the most thoughtfully plated items we sampled. Every component – from the roasted cauliflower to the avocado salsa, from the miso tahini sauce to the spiced nut topping – was artfully arranged. The avocado salsa was portioned in evenly spaced dollops of varying sizes, creating a presentation that was as visually appealing as it was delicious.

The menu's steak options are impressive, featuring premium cuts served with a choice of finishes, including chasseur mushroom jus, chimichurri, port wine jus, or Bordelaise sauce. Our teenage son ordered the filet mignon and remarked that he had never tasted meat as delicious as this. That was saying a lot, with his mother sitting across the table.

The beverage offerings were equally noteworthy. While the adults enjoyed a delicately balanced espresso martini, our son was delighted to sample one of the many mocktails featured on the menu, a thoughtful touch that allowed younger diners to feel included in the experience.

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We completed our meal with a delicate French silk pie. The chocolate mousse tart with chantilly crème was remarkably light and easy to enjoy even after what had been a generously portioned meal.

Montpellier combines ambitious cooking with warm hospitality, a combination that is not always easy to achieve. Whether you're visiting for a steak dinner, inventive appetizers, or a special occasion, it is a welcome addition to the local dining scene and a strong addition to the growing roster of upscale kosher restaurants in the region.