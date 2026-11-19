Parshas Vayeitzei

Yaakov left Beer-Sheva and went toward Charan (28:10).

The word the Torah uses for “toward Charan” is “Charanah,” not “le’Charan,” the word we would expect.

Charanah means he headed towards Charan, but he did not go there immediately. After all, he not only knew where he was going but also to whom he was going. Yaakov, the Ish Tam, the straightforward man, who was not wily enough to think on his own of donning goat skins to fool his father, was going to live with Lavan the trickster. He had to prepare himself to outwit Lavan. He could either do that in an illegal way, like Lavan would do, or he could do it in a legal way, but to learn how to do that takes longer. And so on the way to Charan, the place of swindlers, he stopped off at the yeshiva of Shem and Ever to learn the laws of Chosen Mishpat, how to protect oneself from disingenuous business practices.

What he learned there was to be cunning with the crooked (Tehillim 18:26). For example, if your adversary denies ever having borrowed the money that you were charitable enough to lend him, ask him to swear a shevuat heseit, an oath of denial. Or, if you know that you have repaid a loan recorded in a note of indebtedness, but the lender surreptitiously kept the note and now sues you for payment a second time, ask him to swear that he has not been repaid (Shulchan Aruch, Choshen Mishpat 82:2). That way you can legally force the fraudster to tell the truth under the threat of being punished for swearing falsely. But studying Choshen Mishpat to the point that you can cross swords with a cheat takes years. So Yaakov could not go directly to Charan. He had to go Charanah, in the direction of Charan and study the laws of Choshen Mishpat for fourteen years until he knew it well enough to legally protect himself against Lavan (Rashi to 28:11).

Having become an expert in the laws of Choshen Mishpat, Yaakov now felt confident enough to take on Lavan. So he proceeded directly to Charan, without stopping off on the way at Mount Moriah to pray where Avraham had prayed before him and where his descendants would pray in the Beis Hamikdash after him. Then it hit him. Am I that sure of myself that I don’t need G-d’s help? Does anything work without Him? So he made up his mind to go back to Eretz Yisrael and pray at Beit El. And two miracles occurred. First the distance between Charan and Beth El contracted so that “vayifga ba’makom,” he came suddenly upon the place. Second, as soon as he reached it, even though it was still day time, the sun suddenly set (Chullin 91a).

Yaakov, unlike his father Yitzchak was destined to spend years of his life in exile, first in Charan and later in Egypt. He was the one who was charged with teaching the Jews by example how to survive in the Diaspora. The setting of the sun symbolizes exile and expulsion when life will suddenly become dark for the Jews. As in: “And when the sun was going down a horror of great darkness fell on him” (15:12). When the lives of the Jews will be devastated, they will have to pick up the pieces of destruction and start over from scratch.

How do you survive in the Diaspora? Not by getting too comfortable. Not by forgetting where you came from, but by remembering Jerusalem. And so Yaakov collects the stones of the destroyed Temple and puts them under his head to remind him always to keep Jerusalem in mind and never to get too cozy in the Diaspora. “Among those nations you should feel insecure,” the Torah warns us (Devarim 28:65), because if we feel too secure, we will be thrown out.

Yaakov also teaches us another way of surviving in the Diaspora. Never mind how far you may be from home, you can always make a local call to G-d. It is called prayer. Prayer is a ladder which though planted on earth, reaches the heavens. If our prayers are sincere and heartfelt, they will be worthy of being carried upstairs by angels who will also descend with answers to our prayers.

The words sulam and Sinai have the same numerical value of 130.The connection between heaven and earth is both prayer and Torah. Why is the Torah the connection between heaven and earth? Why not the Beis Hamikdash which was to be built on the ground where Yaakov was dreaming? The answer is that the Beis Hamikdash is temporary. It would be destroyed and scattered like the stones that Yaakov found around him when he reached Har Hamoriah. But the Torah remains forever – and together with prayer, it is our ladder to heaven, even in the Diaspora.

Then Yaakov awakens and realizes the magic of prayer. “G-d is truly in this place but I did not know it.” G-d is not confined to the Beis Hamikdash. He is in every place that we sanctify with His Torah, even in a secular business center like Luz. We can transform a Luz into a Beit Kel. It is up to us.

The third lesson Yaakov teaches us is what to pray for in the Diaspora. What does Yaakov pray for? Just the basics; protection, food and clothing (28:20). It is only if one is focused on the essentials and does not crave luxuries that one can survive in the Diaspora. Then like Yaakov, vayishkav ba’makom ha’hu, we can sleep with relative ease wherever we are.

But after Yaakov prospers in the house of Lavan, he no longer dreams about basics. He dreams about wealth (31:13). And so an angel interrupts his dream and tells him, I can see how Lavan has influenced you. “Atah” – now – it is time for you to return home and dream about the essentials again.