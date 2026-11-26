Parshas Vayishlach

Eisav was furious with Yaakov because of the blessings his father gave him. He had said to himself, “When the days of mourning for my father are at hand, I will then be able to kill Yaakov.”

Eisav’s plans were reported to Rivka. She summoned her younger son Yaakovand said to him, “Your brother Eisav is consoling himself by planning to kill you. Now my son, listen to me. Set out and flee to my brother Lavan in Charan. Remain with him for a while until your brother’s anger has subsided. When your brother has calmed down from his rage against you and forgotten what you have done to him, I will send word and summon you home” (26:41-45).

So Yaakov took his mother’s advice and stayed away from Eisavfor 34 years, 14 of which he spent studying in the academy of Shemand Ever and 20 of which he spent working for Lavan in Charan.

Meanwhile we are told that Eisav took his entire family and all the possessions he had acquired in the land of Canaan and he moved away from his brother and settled in the hilly country of Se’ir, which was also called Edom. Rashi tells us (36:7) that Eisavgladly gave up his right to the land of Israel because he understood that a precondition to that right was the obligation placed on the shoulders of the sons of Yitzchak to endure 400 years of slavery in Egypt (15:13). He wanted no part of that. So he opted out and gladly moved to Se’ir. He had forgotten what Yaakov had done to him and was happy with his lot.

At this point, Rivka kept her promise to Yaakov and sent him the message to come back home.

It seems then that Yaakovand Eisav had come to some livable arrangement based on separation. Eisavwas no longer out to kill Yaakov, because if he would, Eisav would be the only remaining heir of Yitzchak charged with fulfilling the prophecy of the Bris Bein Ha’besarim and would have had to endure the exile in Egypt, something he was not prepared to do.

So why didn’t Yaakov let sleeping dogs lie? Why did have to stir up the peaceful waters and send messengers all the way to where Eisav now lived, safely away from him in the hills of Se’ir?

Indeed, there was no reason for Yaakovto re-engage with Eisav. Yaakov was safe. He did not reach out to Eisav for his own sake. According to the Ramban (32:4), he did so for the sake of future generations of the Jews. Yaakov wanted to create a template for the future survival of the Jews in the Diaspora.

The Diaspora is referred to as “the land of Se’ir, the field of Edom,” (32:4). Edom is synonymous with Eisav (36:1). Eisav is synonymous with Rome, whose field of influence encompassed the world.

“Halachah he, Eisev soneh leYa’akov” (Rashi to 33:4). Antisemitism is an inescapable fact. It is like a halacha. A halacha does not just disappear. One may look for reasons behind a halacha, but if the reasons stop making sense, the halacha will continue to exist, regardless.

Yaakov wanted to teach us how to combat antisemitism.

First of all, be respectful of Eisav. Refer to him as “my master” and to yourself as “his servant” (32:4). That is not flattery. It is a fact. The Jews in the Diaspora are the servants of the governments that host them, not their masters.

Make it clear that you have no ambitions to take over the lands that shelter you. Maintain a low profile and don’t display wealth.

Yaakov instructs the messengers to tell Eisav, “Im Lavan garti – I lived with Lavan for 20 years” (32:5). The word garti comes from the word “ger,” a stranger, as opposed to the word “toshav,” which means a resident, or“ezrach,” which means a citizen. During the time he lived with Lavan, Yaakov always remembered his place as a pass though traveler on his way back home to the land of Israel. He never built an ostentatious house of bricks (levanim) for his banim, his children, because his existence there was temporary. That is how he survived for 20 years with Lavan. He only acquired movable items, like an ox, a donkey, cattle and servants that he could take with him as the wandering Jew (32:6). All he wanted was bread to eat, clothes on his back and peace (28:20). Yaakov tells this to Eisav, so that he should find favor in his eyes (32:6). Yaakov will achieve this if he gives Eisavno cause to perceive him as a threat or as a competitor with an agenda to outdo him.

But the messengers return and warn Yaakovthat none of this succeeded in dialing down Eisav’santisemitism. He still hates you and he is on his way with a powerful army to destroy you (32:7).

Understanding that there is no logic behind antisemitism and that it is an axiomatic fact to be contended with, Yaakov took defensive action. He divided the people that were with him and the flocks, herds and camels into two camps. And he said, “IfEisav comes and attacks one camp, at least the other camp shall survive” (32:9). Heeding this lesson in the Diaspora, the Jews have spread out over the entire globe, so that if attacked in one country they would survive in another.

“And he lodged there and he took from what came to his hand, a present for Eisavhis brother” (32:14). The Jew should understand that his chances of survival in the Diaspora will increase if he shows his gratitude to his host country by paying his taxes. He should appreciate that the money he earns is given to him by G-d, in part, for this very purpose.

After shepherding his family across the river Yaboq to safety, Yaakovreturned to retrieve some of his hard-earned possessions (32:23 and Rashi there). Being alone, he was attacked by the ministering angel of Eisavwho wrestled with him until the morning dawned. Jews will always be threatened with annihilation in the Diaspora byEisav achiv (32:4). Sometimes the attack will be physical and will come from “Eisav” the enemy, and sometimes it will be in the form of assimilation and will come from the allusion that Eisav is “my brother.” This will continue until shachar, until the dawn of Jewish history when Mashiach arrives.