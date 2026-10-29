A Moment of Silence

“When Hashem destroyed the cities of the plain, Hashem remembered Avraham, and He sent Lot from the midst of the upheaval …” (Bereishis 19:29)

The Medrash Bereishis Rabbah (51:6) asks: What zechus did Hashem remember on Lot’s behalf? The Medrash says it was the fact that Lot remained silent when Avraham told Pharaoh’s officials that Sarah was his sister. Lot could have protested, “No, she is your wife,” and Avraham Avinu would have been killed on the spot.

This seems to be a strange explanation. Are we saying that if someone had the opportunity to kill another person and he didn’t, that would be a merit for him on the Day of Judgment?

HaGaon R’ Zalman Sorotzkin writes in his sefer Moznayim L’Torah that when a person is being judged in Heaven, any and all merits are sought on his behalf, as the pasuk says, “vayizkor Elokim” – the name Elokim signifies the Attribute of Judgment. This is to underscore the fact that it was a time of great danger, and in such a moment even this act of Lot can be advantageous for him.

In his sefer Mishnas D’Rebbi Aharon, HaGaon R’ Aharon Kotler scrutinizes this Medrashfurther. He asks: Why was there a need to “find” a merit for Lot? Lot risked his life, defying the laws of Sodom, to fulfill the mitzvah of hachnosas orchim. The pasuk states (Bereishis 19:2) that Lot offered the visiting angels to first rest, and then wash their feet, so that if he was accused of hosting guests, he could say that they had just come – their feet were still dirty from the road.

We find other instances where Lot was willing to risk his own life, and even the lives of his family members, for this mitzvah.Why did Lot need an additional zechus? The mesirus nefesh should have been quite enough.

Yet we find that the zechus of remaining silent is especially unique.

The Medrash Vayikra Rabbah (29:9)relates: R’ Bivei bar Abba said in the name of R’ Yochanan, Avraham Avinu stood in prayer and supplication before Hashem and said before Him: “It is revealed before You that when You commanded me to bring my son Yitzchak for a sacrifice, I had in my heart what to say, which was, ‘Yesterday, You told me, “Through Yitzchak You will have children,” and now You are telling me to offer him as a sacrifice.’ But I restrained my Evil Inclination and did not say anything (Tehillim 38:14),I am like a person who doesn’t hear, and like a person who doesn’t speak.”

Avraham continued: “So too when the children of Yitzchak will sin, remember the Akeidas Yitzchak of their father, and rise from the Throne of Justice to move to the Throne of Mercy, and be filled with mercy and compassion for them. When? In the seventh month, i.e., Rosh Hashanah.”

This is astounding. Avraham Avinu was asking Hashem to remember – not that he had been willing to sacrifice his only son – but that he remained silent and did not counter His command in any way. Avraham chose to spotlight his choice not to respond.

Our Sages tell us (Chulin 89a),“R’ Il’a said: ‘The world endures only in the merit of one who suppresses himself during a dispute.’ R’ Abahu said: ‘The world endures only in the merit of one who makes himself as if he does not exist.’”

It is possible that one who remains silent during an argument will restrain himself for the moment; however, he may let loose at another time. But for one who makes himself as if he does not exist, the entire issue is not relevant to him, i.e., it is as if nothing happened at all.

The Talmud continues (ibid.),“R’ Yitzchak asks: ‘What is the meaning then of [Tehillim 58:2],Is it true that you were silent about the righteousness that you should have spoken?’” It is understood to mean: What should be a person’s occupation in this world? He should remain silent like a mute. One might think that this applies as well to the words of Torah. The pasuk says, “about the righteousness you should have spoken.”

The Chazon Ish was a taciturn individual who, even as a young man, would feign unawareness of pervasive talk. Even when he was already elderly, he found that he continued to be challenged in his ability to remain silent.

One day he was visited by a tzaddik who had vowed to always keep quiet. The Chazon Ish envied his commitment.

“In my younger years,” he said, “I was able to remain silent. But now that I have communal obligations, I cannot always keep my mouth closed.” The Chazon Ish offered the following explanation for the maxim in Avos (3:13), “… a protective fence for wisdom is silence.” What wisdom is there in silence? To speak when one must speak, and to be silent when one needs to be silent.

Once when the Chazon Ish was traveling to the city of Vlenek together with one of his disciples, some Polish non-Jews behind them were ridiculing and deriding the Chazon Ish. The young disciple felt that perhaps it was his obligation to retort to their impertinence. However, the Chazon Ish deterred him and said, “That’s not how a ben Torah reacts.”

“And how does a ben Torah react?” asked the disciple.

The Chazon Ish said serenely, “He does not react at all.”