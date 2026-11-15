A Pre-Expulsion Relic That Defied the Centuries

A spectacular and historically momentous volume that I was recently entrusted with selling is an extraordinary, remarkably well-preserved, and nearly complete copy of the very first book printed in the Spanish town of Hijar. Printed in 1485, a mere seven years before the catastrophic Expulsion of the Jews from Spain in 1492, this magnificent volume represents one of the great achievements of early Hebrew printing and stands as a remarkable surviving testament to the intellectual, religious, and cultural vitality of Spanish Jewry on the eve of its destruction. Hebrew printing in fifteenth-century Spain was still in its infancy, yet the craftsmen and scholars responsible for these early editions produced works of extraordinary sophistication, combining remarkable typographical artistry with an urgent commitment to preserving and disseminating the sacred literature and practical halachic knowledge upon which Jewish life depended.

The present volume is particularly significant because, unlike the vast majority of surviving copies of this celebrated edition, which are known today only through scattered and frequently fragmentary remnants in major libraries and institutional collections throughout the world, this copy retains an astonishing 165 original leaves, with the entire text of the work itself complete and intact. Its survival in such remarkable condition affords an exceptionally rare opportunity to examine one of the masterpieces of Iberian Hebrew typography substantially as it appeared when it left the press more than five centuries ago.

This edition occupies a place of singular importance in the history of Hebrew bibliography, not least because it introduced what is recognized as the first Hebrew printer's mark to appear in a printed book. The emblem, an impressive lion rampant enclosed within a red shield, became a landmark in the history of Jewish printing and is recorded by Abraham Yaari in his authoritative Hebrew Printers' Marks, no. 1. The circumstances surrounding the production of this extraordinary edition are equally fascinating. The press was financed by the wealthy and learned rabbinical scholar Solomon ben Maimon Zalmati, whose financial backing enabled the printer, Dr. Eliezer Alantansi, to engage the services of Alfonso Fernández de Córdoba, one of the most accomplished Christian master engravers and type-cutters of his generation, to design and cut the Hebrew type. The result was a remarkable typographical achievement, combining beautifully proportioned square Hebrew characters with an extraordinarily delicate and minuscule Sephardic cursive typeface. Indeed, Córdoba's cursive Hebrew is regarded as the smallest typeface of its kind cut during the entire fifteenth century, an extraordinary demonstration of technical mastery. His willingness to undertake such work for a Jewish printing establishment, however, brought him into conflict with the Spanish Inquisition. According to the historical account associated with this episode, the controversy forced him to flee the region, and he was ultimately sentenced to death in absentia. Thus, even the creation of the letters on these pages became entangled in the increasingly hostile religious and political climate that would soon bring Spanish Jewry's extraordinary cultural flourishing to an abrupt and devastating conclusion.

(Courtesy)

The printer himself, Dr. Eliezer Alantansi, was a particularly interesting figure of the Renaissance period, combining the accomplishments of a learned scholar, a shrewd businessman, and a practicing physician. His activities were conducted within an impressive circle of Jewish intellectual and financial leadership, and he maintained close scholarly and commercial associations with the celebrated Don Isaac Abrabanel, the towering statesman, philosopher, biblical commentator, and financier whose name is inseparably bound up with the final years of Spanish Jewry. His association with Abrabanel is noted in She'eiloth R. Shaul Ha-Cohen (Venice, 1574, p. 1b). The publication of the present work must also be understood against the practical realities of Jewish life in fifteenth-century Spain. As historian J. Bloch observed, the edition fulfilled the pressing everyday halachic requirements of Spanish Jewry during a period of extraordinary political uncertainty. It was not merely a work of scholarship intended for the shelves of distinguished libraries; it was a practical and indispensable guide to Jewish religious life, providing the knowledge and guidance required for the observance of Jewish law throughout the Iberian Peninsula. Its importance to contemporary Jewish communities was therefore both intellectual and intensely practical, and its production reflects the determination of Spanish Jewish scholars and printers to place essential religious literature into the hands of the widest possible readership.

The extraordinary completeness of the present copy becomes even more apparent when compared with the other surviving examples of this celebrated incunable. Most known copies are profoundly deficient, surviving only in fragments or with substantial portions of the original text missing. The famous copy from the Elkan Nathan Adler-Wineman Family Collection, which was the last example publicly offered for sale, contained only 124 leaves. The copy preserved in the National Library of Israel likewise consists of incomplete fragments. Against this background, the present copy, with its 165 surviving original leaves, assumes exceptional importance. It is among the finest and most complete examples known in private hands and represents an unusually substantial survival of a book whose other recorded copies have frequently been reduced to little more than bibliographical remnants. The volume contains 165 leaves out of the original 167 leaves (in addition to the original blank leaves) and is lacking only the first and eighth leaves of the index, or maftechot. All of the text comprising the body of the work is present and complete.

Spanish incunabula have long occupied a position approaching that of the Holy Grail among serious collectors of Hebraica. The reason is readily understood. The Expulsion of 1492 did not merely bring an end to the flourishing Jewish communities of Spain; it also shattered the extraordinary infrastructure of Jewish scholarship, publishing, and book production that had developed there over generations. Printing establishments were destroyed, books were dispersed, concealed, burned, or carried into exile, and many of the earliest Hebrew editions survived only in isolated leaves and incomplete fragments. Against this tragic historical backdrop, the appearance of a nearly complete copy of the first book printed in Hijar is an event of exceptional significance. It is at once a masterpiece of early Hebrew typography, a monument to the scholarship and enterprise of Spanish Jewry, and a tangible survivor from the final years of one of the great centers of Jewish civilization. A volume of this importance, with 165 original leaves and its entire text intact, is not simply a rare book. It is an extraordinarily important historical artifact, and an opportunity of this caliber to acquire such a substantially complete Spanish Hebrew incunable is unquestionably a once-in-a-generation occurrence.