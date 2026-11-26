Parshat Vayishlach & a Chanuka Reflection

The Sedra Stats for Vayishlach fluctuate in ranking. If you count p’sukim, Vayishlach’s 153 put it as the fourth-largest sedra, the longest in the Book of B’reishit.

No’ach also has 153 p’sukim, but they are shorter than Vayishlach’s. Vayishlach has relatively short p’sukim, but not as short as No’ach’s.

Vayishlach’s ranking drops to 6th place if you count words or letters. And written on 237 lines in a Sefer Torah, Vayishlach drops to 11th place by that measure. It is still a large sedra, but its ranking fluctuates.

Vayishlach is comprised of nine parshiyot – six p’tuchot and three s’tumot. Keep in mind that the number of parshiyot in a sedra does not tell you anything about its length relative to other sedras.

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There are 12 sedras in the Book of B’reishit; only three of them contain a mitzva each. Parshat B’reishit has the positive mitzva of “Be fruitful and multiply.” Parshat Lech L’cha has one positive mitzva: brit mila. Parshat Vayishlach has one prohibition – the first one of 365 in the Torah and the only prohibition (Lo taasei) in Sefer B’reishit: gid ha-nasheh.

Nitzavim, Vayeilech, Ha’azinu, V’zot HaB’racha; all 12 sedras in B’reishit; Sh’mot; and Va’eira – that’s 18 sedras, exactly one third of the 54 sedras of the Torah, and among them we find only one of the 365 prohibitions of the Torah. (They contain four positive commands out of the Torah’s 248.) This certainly highlights the uneven distribution of mitzvot in the Torah.

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So let’s look at this solitary prohibition. First some of the details, then the point I want to share with you.

For us to be allowed to eat meat, the animal has to be kosher. The animal has to be slaughtered by a process of halachically correct sh’chita. The animal is checked for possible damage that can declare it t’reifa even with proper slaughter. Major blood vessels have to be removed. And the gid ha-nasheh needs to be removed before we can eat from the animal’s meat. The gid ha-nasheh is the sciatic nerve and certain other parts around it. The process of nikur, or treibering – purging the animal of the gid – is complex and requires great skill and knowledge. It is economically beneficial to remove the entire hind quarter of the animal and sell it to a non-Jewish meat producer, and so certain cuts of meat are unavailable to the kosher consumer. In Israel (and possibly elsewhere, including the U.S.), however, nikur is done.

Now for the point I want to share with you. The Mishna (Chulin 7:6) states that the isur (prohibition) of gid ha-nasheh applies only to kosher animals. Rabbi Yehuda states that it applies to non-kosher animals as well (but we don’t eat non-kosher, so what’s R’ Yehuda saying?) because the mitzva was first applicable to the sons of Yaakov and they were not restricted to kosher animals only. The Chachamim countered by saying that the prohibition of gid ha-nasheh was given by G-d to B’nei Yisrael via Moshe Rabbeinu at Har Sinai. It finds its place in the Torah at the culmination of the story of Yaakov’s being attacked by the “Ish” (guardian angel of Eisav? Yaakov’s Yeitzer HaRa?) in order to attach symbolism to the mitzva. But the mitzva was commanded at Sinai.

This is not the only such example. Brit mila is presented as part of the covenant between HaShem and Avraham Avinu. But brit mila is also presented after the Torah’s account of Revelation at Sinai. Gid ha-nasheh is different in that its location in Vayishlach is the only mention of it in the Torah. Nonetheless, the prevalent opinion is that gid ha-nasheh is part of Matan Torah.

This leads to a broader issue. When studying a mitzva, we can ask three questions: (1) When was the mitzva given to Moshe? (2) When was it transmitted and taught to B’nei Yisrael? And (3) When does the Torah teach us the mitzva?

Take the mitzvot of para aduma and the purification requiring the potion produced from its ashes. If all the mitzvot were given at Sinai – some of which we heard on the day of Matan Torah and most of which were taught by G-d to Moshe and transmitted during the period of wandering in the Midbar – then Sinai is the answer to the first question. The answer to the third question is: in Parshat Chukat. The answer to the second question is less clear. But ponder this: The Mishkan was commanded in the second half of Sefer Sh’mot (T’ruma, T’tzaveh, Ki Tisa, Vayak-hel, P’kudei). The service in the Mishkan is presented throughout the Book of Vayikra. Para aduma does not show up in the Torah until Chukat, but sequentially, it has to have been taught and done before the construction of the Mishkan and certainly before the service in the Mishkan was performed. The para aduma potion was necessary to purify the kohanim and others who worked on the building of the Mishkan.

And remember in Parshat B’haalot’cha, when B’nei Yisrael brought the first annual Korban Pesach? They had to be purified first. The Torah tells us of some people who were tamei from contact with a dead body. They wouldn’t be able to bring the korban a month later unless they had been purified. So there are reasons for HaShem placing the whole topic of para aduma exactly where it is in the Torah. But that doesn’t tell us when B’nei Yisrael were first introduced to it.

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My guess is that many readers are aware of the dots that a sofer puts above the six letters of “Vayishakeihu” (And he kissed him) – that is, Eisav ran to Yaakov, hugged him, fell on his neck, and kissed him, and they cried. I would also guess that you know the famous midrash that Eisav attempted to bite Yaakov’s neck but that it had turned to marble and Eisav lost some teeth – or saw stars – and Yaakov was unharmed. That’s based on B’reishit Rabba.

More significant for us is what Rashi says about the dots (six of them; relevant only because this column is called Torah by the Numbers).

“And he kissed him” – as we noted, the word as written in the Sefer Torah has dots over it. And there is a difference of opinion about this in the b’raita of the Sifrei (Sifrei Bamidbar 9:10). Some expounded upon this dotting to say that Eisav did not kiss Yaakov with his whole heart. But Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai said: It is a well-known law that Eisav hates Yaakov, but his compassion was overturned at that moment, and he kissed him with his whole heart.

It is important to see that the two opinions brought by Rashi are not direct opposites of each other. That’s how we would understand things, if not for the phrase at the beginning of R’ Shimon Bar Yochai’s words – “It is a well-known law that Eisav hates Yaakov.” With this phrase, the two opinions agree that Eisav still harbored hatred for Yaakov in his heart. The opinions disagree about this particular kiss. Also notice that whichever opinion one has, the word Vayishakeihu does not go without asterisks (the dots over the letters of the word). Neither opinion goes without comment. The kiss wasn’t sincere. Got that. Or: It was sincere – wow, that is noteworthy too.

That kiss of Eisav’s echoes through the millennia to this very day. We have experienced the kisses of Eisavs. Do the countries of the Abraham Accords really like us, or are there dots over the letters of the words? What about Christians and other groups of non-Jews who express their love and respect for Israel? Are they sincere, or do they have ulterior motives for their embraces and kisses? Think about it.

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Switching gears to Chanuka mode – ponder this:

Rambam, in Hilchot Megila v’Chanuka, devotes chapters 3 and 4 to Chanuka. In the first

“halacha” of perek gimel, he writes: “During [the time of] the second Beit HaMikdash, when Greece ruled [over Eretz Yisrael], they decreed [harsh] decrees upon Israel [the Jewish People], [attempted to] nullify their religion, they did not allow them to study Torah or practice mitzvot, they plundered their possessions and their daughters, and entered the Mikdash – caused damage, defiled the pure, and pained Israel greatly and put tremendous pressure on them – until the G-d of their fathers took pity on them and saved them, and strengthened the sons of Chashmonai, the kohanim, and restored kingship to Israel for more than 200 years, until the destruction of the Beit HaMikdash.”

But that's not the whole story. Read on...

(The following is based on Binizri’s Seder HaDorot HaKatzar.)

The Chanuka miracles occurred in 3622 (138 B.C.E.). For a period of 26 years from then, no foreign nation ruled in Israel; however, the battles of the Maccabees against the Greeks continued. Twenty-six years. Think about it.

After these 26 years, the Romans gradually increased their control over Eretz Yisrael. This gradual increase in Roman power continued for 180 years, until Churban Bayit Sheini.

Yehuda HaMakabi ruled for six years, until he was killed – after having killed 15,000 Greek soldiers. Yehonatan ruled for six further years.

Then Shimon ruled for eight years. He and his wife were killed by their son-in-law Ptolemy, the Macedonian ruler of Egypt. Two of their sons were taken captive – one was killed and the other escaped.

Yochanan Hyrcanus Yanai ruled after his father Shimon and killed many of the elders of Israel.

So what are we pondering?

Spiritually, the second Beit HaMikdash was a pale shadow of the first one. The Jewish population in Eretz Yisrael at the time was, sadly, a small minority of the greater Jewish population. And, as you have just read, the victory of the Chashmona’im was nowhere near the “and they lived happily ever after” ending that the kindergarten version of the story of Chanuka implies. Not even 200 years. Not even a smooth 26 years. A totally rocky period that got progressively worse and worse.

And yet...

B’nei vina (as we sing in Ma’oz Tzur) – men of deep understanding – saw fit to establish a joyous eight-day holiday, with full Hallel each day and the lighting of the Chanuka lamps, to thank Ha-kadosh Baruch Hu for what we got: a renewed dedication to Torah and mitzvot and the chance to continue to grow spiritually. They taught us to be thankful, even if the glass is not full yet.

Think about this on its own, and then think about it in connection with the State of Israel. Jewish sovereignty was restored and has been in place for almost 80 years. Happily ever after? No. For sure not. But we owe G-d a debt of gratitude for every positive step towards the Complete Redemption, regardless of the problems and flaws that exist.

Now, a special riddle: If Fibonacci lit candles according to his favorite numbers, how many candles would he need (including shamashim) and what would make his lighting a little less than mehadrin min ha-mehadrin? If you or one of your math-savvy kids answer this riddle, let me know – email philch@013.net. Correct answers will receive Jewish Press fame in next week’s column.

Shabbat Shalom and a little bit early Happy Chanuka.