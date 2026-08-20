A Worthy Elul Pursuit

As precious days of Elul are already slipping away, we really want to utilize this special time in the best way that we can. I would like to offer my dear readers a great suggestion of a worthwhile pursuit for this propitious time. As we ask Hashem for another year of life, we want to make sure that we are living up to His expectations from us.

The pasuk teaches us, “Am zu yatzarti Li, t’hilasi yisapeiru – This nation I created for Me, to relate My praise.” A primary purpose of our lives is to thank Hashem properly and frequently for the gifts that He gives us. This is why our national name is Yehudim, people who give thanks. In truth, the word and idea of Yehudim means more than simply giving thanks. Rather, by definition, it means thanking Hashem for the extras that He gives us.

The original Yehudah was the name given by Leah to her fourth child since she realized that she got something extra. She knew through prophecy that there would be twelve shvatim. Because there were four Imahos, each of the four would be given three children. But when she had her fourth, she realized that she got more than her share, and she said, “Hapa’am odeh es Hashem – This time I will give special thanks to Hashem,” so she named him Yehudah.

As Yehudim, we are expected to express gratitude to Hashem for the extras that we have. If you have a car, that’s an extra. Many people cannot afford both a car and car insurance. And so, they must commute by bus, train, bicycle, and their feet. If you have two cars, you don’t have to constantly juggle and negotiate with your spouse who is getting the car and when they will be back. So, you really have extra. If you’re married, then you’re way ahead of the myriads of lonely people who come home to an empty house. If you’re happily married, you really have extra to be thankful for. The same is true about health, about wealth, about children, and the list goes on and on.

In the first Hallelukah after Ashrei, we say, “Hal’li nafshi es Hashem, Ahal’lah Hashem b’chai’yai; azamrah Leilokai b’odi.” This literally means, “I will praise Hashem with my life; I will sing to Him while I yet have breath within me.” But another way to render the words, “Leilokai b’odi,” is [I will sing] “To Hashem with what I have more of.” This is also the way Tosefos interprets the blessing of Borei Nefashos that we say after eating most foods. We say, “Borei n’fashos rabos v’chesronan al kol mah she’barasa,” etc. Tosefos interprets this to mean, “Hashem creates many souls and fulfils for them their basic deficiencies [and then we thank Hashem] for all that You created.” In other words, for all the extras.

This exercise of thanks is very fitting for Elul.

In the first Selichos we say on Motzei Shabbos before Rosh Hashanah, we repeat multiple times the refrain, “Lishmoah el harina v’el hatefillah,” that Hashem should hear the song and the petition. This means that before we ask Hashem for our needs for the coming year, we should first sing and thank Him for all that He gave us during this past year.

The habit of thanking Hashem makes us deserving of life. As Dovid HaMelech says, “Mah betza b’dami, b’rid’ti el shachas – What profit is there in my life if I go down to the grave? Hayod’cha afar, ha’yagid amitecha – Will the earth thank You? Will it relate Your truths? Shema Hashem v’chaneini – Listen, Hashem, and confer Your favor upon me. Hashem he’yei ozer li – Hashem, be a helper to me… L’ma’an y’zamercha chavod – In order that I sing Your glory. V’lo yidom – I won’t be silent. Hashem Elokai, l’olam odeka – Hashem my G-d, I will always thank You.”

In the same vein, we beseech Hashem in Modim d’Rabbanon, “Kein t’chayeinu uskai’meinu – So too, grant us life and establish us… Al she’anachnu modim lach – Because we thank You.” The same idea is expressed in Hallel when we say, “Lo hameisim y’ha’lelu Kah – The dead won’t sing to You. Va’anachnu nevoreich Kah – But we will bless You, Hashem. Mei’atah v’ad olam, Hallelukah – From now and forever we will sing to You, Hallelukah.”

We can deduce the supreme importance of thanking Hashem, for this is the first thing we do every day of our lives. As soon as we open our eyes, we say the heartfelt appreciation, “Modeh ani lefonecha, Melech chai v’kayam, shehechezarta bi nishmosi b’chemla, rabbah Emunosecha – I give thanks before You, King who is living and ever-present, for returning to me my life with compassion, great is Your trustworthiness.”

Although we would have liked to say Hashem’s Name in this daily praise, the Rabbis deliberately formulated it without G-d’s Name so that we should be able to say Modeh while our hands are still tamei, since we can’t say Hashem’s Name while in this state. I believe the Rabbis chose to leave out Hashem’s Name for two reasons. First, so that we should be able to say

“thank You” the very second that we open our eyes. But, perhaps they had another reason. They wanted us to say thanks while we are still tamei to acknowledge that Hashem is so good to us even when we are tamei, when we are not so deserving.

So, let’s use some of our precious Elul time to reflect back on the past year and thank Hashem for all the gifts that He bestowed upon us. As the Chovos Halevavos recommends, “Devarim sherotzeh l’hasmid bah, al tiftach bah – Things that you want to continue, don’t take them for granted!” For then, Hashem says, “I see that you appreciate it. It’s a pleasure doing business with you.”

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In the merit of appreciating Hashem’s kindness to us and expressing it aloud, may He bless us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.