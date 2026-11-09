A Yerushalmi Siyum in Yerushalayim

This past Shabbat, I found myself waking up at 4:30 a.m. and walking for 45 minutes from Katamon to the Vasikin minyan at Zoharei Chama, a shul right next to Shuk Machaneh Yehuda that was founded over a hundred years ago.

There was something very peaceful about the walk to get there. It was perfect weather, cool but not cold, as I walked down and up (mostly up) the hills of Jerusalem.

For most of the walk there were no cars, and most of the people I saw walking were going to other Vasikin minyanim, primarily in the direction of the Kotel. At one point I even heard the Muslim call to prayer coming from East Jerusalem; the only people crazy enough to wake up on a weekend before 5 a.m. must be praying, in one form or another.

When I got to the center of town things got a bit less peaceful. There were some motorcycles, and some police cars, but the main disruption was the horrible state of the roads. If you’ve been in Jerusalem recently, you probably know what I’m talking about – King George and the surrounding area (and even Emek Refaim) look like a disaster area, as construction on a new light rail line might be helping build the Jerusalem of the future but is destroying the city at present.

In any event, I made it to the minyan in time for Vasikin.

What drew me to take this nice, albeit lengthy, walk to Zoharei Chama? I had been invited by a friend of mine, who I knew from our days in yeshiva in Israel and YU, to his siyum on the Talmud Yerushalmi. For those who don’t know, this is an impressive feat. Studying Yerushalmi at all is generally done only by those who have already mastered the Bavli, and it can be more difficult to parse. Having both the understanding and the diligence to work through its roughly 800,000 words along with commentators, with far fewer tools and Daf Yomi groups as compared to Bavli study, is not at all simple. (I have another friend who has made a siyum on Yerushalmi, but he’s in chinuch, which makes it not less impressive but less surprising.)

My friend invited me to the siyum and I felt that, despite the early hour and longer walk than usual, it would be proper to attend. Both because I wanted to support my friend but also out of a sense of kavod HaTorah, to give the appropriate honor and respect to such a significant accomplishment.

A word about my friend: he learned for a number of years in YU, a close talmid of Rav Schachter, and made aliyah, building on a graduate degree in a profession of his choosing. After several years in his job, he was recruited to work as a specialist in a position that he cannot say much about but which is related to the IDF. Despite the extensive commute to Tel Aviv, he took the position with the goal of helping defend the State of Israel. And in his spare time, when he’s not working or being a father, he learned through Yerushalmi, aside from several other limudim. A true fulfillment of the ideal of optimally integrating Torah and service to Am Yisrael.

The minyan itself was very interesting, a mix of mostly yeshivish people there, although any group willing to get up so early is self-selecting. It included the rabbi, a great-grandson of Rabbi Aryeh Levin, a chassidic gabbai, a Yerushalmer who was leining (and distinguished his saf, reish, and ayin from standard Ashkenazi pronunciation), an apparent baal teshuva at the minyan who led the kiddush setup and had “TRUE” and “LOVE” tattooed on his knuckles, and my friend. The minyan davens at a deliberate pace, with real kavvanah, and following the minyan, thereis a sit-down kiddush (early breakfast) with divrei Torah and – this week! – a siyum too. What is a small minyan of thirty-something people in Zoharei Chamah on Shabbos morning, during the week, becomes a minyan factory where probably close to a thousand people daven Mincha every day. (But enough about this unique minyan – maybe I’ll write more about special minyanim in the Nachlaot area another time.)

Lehavdil bein chayim le’chayim, several years ago I happened to be in Israel when I heard that the great Talmud scholar David Weiss-Halivni had passed away. Although I had only met him once or twice, I had benefited greatly from many of his works: on peshat vs. derash, on understanding the Talmud, and more. More importantly, he was a talmid chacham of the first rank and of the old school – a pre-Holocaust iluy who had memorized Shas and set his life to better explicating it. (Institutionally, a series of apparent coincidences led to him being based at the Jewish Theological Seminary, where he made his career, but he remained in touch with the Steipler, the Chazon Ish, Rav Aharon Kotler, and the Rav and was personally Orthodox in practice and again a massive talmid chacham.) I felt that kavod HaTorah mandated that I attend his levaya,as well. Of course, this all happened in Jerusalem.

A tangent on a tangent that returns to our main theme: this past week another leading Talmudist, Yaakov Zussman (Jacob Sussmann), passed away. Formerly of Chevron Yeshiva, he left a religious lifestyle but maintained his extreme bekius and charifus, making a huge impact on a variety of subfields: the comparative study of Talmudic manuscripts, the use of Dead Sea Scrolls in studying the history of halacha, and questions of orality and Chazal. And he was especially known as a leading scholar of Yerushalmi. Many of my colleagues attended that funeral, as well; I did not, as I was (ironically) at an academic conference.

As I walked back from Zoharei Chama, in slightly warmer although still comfortable weather, I reflected on this remarkable siyum. I was proud to be able to support the siyum with my presence, happy that I know someone making a siyum on Yerushalmi, and grateful that Yerushalayim today is a place where it is possible to celebrate such accomplishments.