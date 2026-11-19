In the wake of the November 2026 midterm elections in which Democrats swept into control of both the House and the Senate, President Trump has offered a masterclass in political scapegoating. Rather than confronting the domestic realities that drove voters to the polls – frustration over the cost of living, rising gasoline prices, and an unpopular war with Iran – the president has chosen to point the finger at one of America’s closest democratic allies: Israel.

In an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes on November 8, Trump cited a “great dislike, incredibly, for Israel” as a primary driver behind Republican midterm defeats. By framing support for Israel as an electoral liability and a winning issue for candidates opposed to the Jewish state, Trump has traded decades of strategic conviction for short-term political expediency. He has validated the very arguments that pro-Israel advocates have long sought to marginalize. Rather than defending the strategic value of the alliance against domestic critics, the White House has treated hostility toward Israel as an undeniable political reality that must be accommodated to win votes.

The president’s post-election analysis did not come in a vacuum. On Election Day, November 3, Trump stated during a Fox & Friends interview that his administration planned to phase out roughly $4 billion in annual military assistance to Israel by the end of the year. He explicitly tied this policy shift to electoral strategy, noting that ending the aid would neutralize “the best talking point that these lunatics have on the left,” specifically pointing to Michigan’s Democratic Senate winner, Abdul El-Sayed, who campaigned on sharp criticism of Israel.

The president’s rhetoric does not stand alone as the opportunistic attempt to deflect blame for a “blue tsunami” that it is. It is also deeply corrosive of American foreign policy. Alliances are built on reliability, shared interests, and moral clarity – not on the fluctuating polling numbers of a midterm election cycle.

When the president of the United States treats a vital strategic partnership as a disposable talking point and signals that hostility toward an ally is a winning electoral formula, he emboldens adversaries across the Middle East and undermines American credibility worldwide.