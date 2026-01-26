Photo Credit: Israel Trees

Across Israel, farmers and families are returning to border communities and establishing new small farms (chavot) in areas that were deeply affected by the war. These farmers are working to reclaim the holy land, protect it through cultivation, and plant for the future—often under difficult conditions and with limited resources.

Advertisement





As they prepare their fields, one request keeps coming up: help planting fruit trees.

These farmers and communities have turned to Zo Artzeinu – Israel Trees, asking for partnership in planting orchards and vineyards that will secure the land, sustain their livelihoods, and bring lasting growth. In response, Zo Artzeinu is helping plant fruit trees across Israel—especially in border areas—supporting those who are rebuilding and putting down roots once again.

Planting a fruit tree is not only an act of renewal—it is a fulfillment of mitzvot unique to Eretz Yisrael. Leading halachic authorities, including Rav Yosef Efrati and Rav Yaakov Ariel, have taught that those who help farmers in Israel plant fruit trees are considered full partners in the mitzvot connected to the land. These include orlah, neta revai, terumot, ma’asrot, shemitah, and more—and they also share in the blessing that comes with them.

As the Torah promises:

“I will ordain My blessing for you” וְצִוִּיתִי אֶת־בִּרְכָתִי לָכֶם – ויקרא כה

Each tree on the map marks a location of a recent or upcoming planting.

This year, farmers and communities across Israel are asking for help getting the fruit trees they need in the ground in time for Tu B’Shvat. By helping supply those trees, people everywhere can partner directly with the farmers, share in the mitzvot connected to the land, and take part in the blessing that comes through planting and growth.

Trees can be ordered at IsraelTrees.org, and Zo Artzeinu will work directly with the farmers and communities to ensure they are planted in the right locations, in time for Tu B’Shvat.

In a year when so many are returning, rebuilding, and putting roots back into the land, planting a fruit tree is a simple and powerful way to help life take root again, protect the land, and share in the mitzvah and blessing.

Those who participate receive a personalized certificate recognizing their partnership with the farmers and communities planting the trees. In addition, planting fruit trees in Israel is tax-deductible in the United States.

Partner with a Farmer or Community, Share in the Mitzvah and Bracha! Click to Plant

https://www.israeltrees.org/plant/?a=JewishPress-article

Share this article on WhatsApp: