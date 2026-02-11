Photo Credit: OU.org

The Orthodox Union’s Savitsky Home Relocation Fair

to Feature Over 50 Jewish Communities Across the U.S. and Israel

The biennial virtual fair connects thousands of prospective residents with emerging Jewish communities and provides resources for people at every stage of life

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiffany and Moish Lehrer began seriously considering relocating their family of six. The Los Angeles–based couple — she, a teacher originally from New Jersey, and he, a marketing consultant originally from Montreal, Quebec — wanted to be closer to family, and Moish’s remote position enabled him to work from anywhere in the world. With two children entering sixth and fourth grade, and twins starting second grade, the Lehrers felt the timing was right.

“We were initially looking into Phoenix,” says Tiffany. “But my father had moved to West Hartford, Connecticut, and he encouraged us to explore it at the OU Savitsky Home Relocation Fair. I was already very familiar with the fair, as I had previously researched communities on the fair website.”

Launched in 2008 by former OU President Steve Savitsky, the biennial fair, geared toward singles and families of all ages, showcases affordable communities that combine the amenities of an Orthodox Jewish lifestyle with an enhanced quality of life. This year’s fair will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Anyone considering relocation, now or in the future, is invited to register for free.

The Lehrers attended the fair in 2019 and, like Tiffany’s father, fell in love with West Hartford. They have been calling it home for the past four years.

“The community reminded me of the small town where I grew up,” Tiffany says. “I love the quaintness and intimacy of small towns, where you get to know everyone. I’ve lived in New York and Los Angeles, and you can get lost in the crowds.”

With travel and in-person hosting curtailed by the pandemic, Tiffany notes the fair made it far easier for their family to take the leap to West Hartford.

“Through the fair’s chat platforms, we were able to meet community members online when we couldn’t really travel or be hosted,” she says. “Ironically, one of Moish’s childhood neighbors lives in West Hartford, and he was on one of our chats. We also met Young Israel of West Hartford’s rabbi and the shul president at the time, among others.”

What began as a modest event has grown into a major virtual program, inspiring thousands to relocate to communities where they can strengthen Jewish life while enjoying lower living costs. In 2022, the fair shifted to a virtual format, enabling access to participants worldwide. The platform also gives families with young children the freedom to participate without worrying about childcare, and offers discretion for those wishing to discuss sensitive matters, such as family members with special needs or recent unemployment.

In 2024, Steve and his wife, Genie, reaffirmed their commitment to Jewish communal development and long-term sustainability through a generous contribution to the Savitsky Communal Growth Initiative. The investment supported a variety of efforts, among them enhancements to the fair and its accompanying Community Guide, featuring communal amenities and services.

More than 2,000 people from 24 countries, including Argentina, China, Ethiopia, Finland, the Netherlands, and the UAE, registered for the fair in 2024. Among them were Morgan and Grant Hilsenrath of Manhattan. Parents to six-month-old Ezra, they were searching for a community close enough to the city, where Grant works as a CPA, and Morgan is a social worker specializing in geriatric and palliative care at a local hospital, in addition to maintaining a private practice.

“We knew that living in Manhattan and raising a family wasn’t for us, but we were struggling to find a place we could afford where we would both feel part of the community,” says Grant. “Someone mentioned that the OU fair takes place every other year. Luckily for us, 2024 was one of the ‘on’ years!”

Morgan was highly impressed by the breadth of the religious spectrum of communities – from Modern Orthodox to Yeshvish – represented at the fair.

“There were so many that I didn’t even know existed, and the fair really highlighted them well,” she says. “The virtual platform was incredibly easy to use. We were able to click on links to community websites for information, and most importantly, to filter by location. It made the process of narrowing down communities that much easier. I also loved being able to message community representatives directly; it felt so personal, and our questions were answered very quickly. As an added bonus, we were invited to community events, such as a brunch, to meet community members in person.”

After weighing the pros and cons of each community they explored, the couple chose Oceanside, New York, a 40-minute train ride from Manhattan.

“Being the accountant that I am, I put together a spreadsheet that tracked the things we cared about most when picking a community, such as price, size, distance to my parents, commute time to Manhattan, how friendly the people are, and how we’d fit in,” says Grant. “Once we had all that down, we narrowed down the list, visited a few communities, and ultimately landed on Oceanside.”

The 2026 fair will feature 50 communities from 20 U.S. states, including Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, and Oregon, as well as four communities in Israel: Carmei Hanadiv, Carmei Gat, Har Nof, and Sderot. Seven sponsors, including realtors and financial institutions, will also lead sessions and host booths.

OU Senior Director of the Savitsky Communal Growth and SPIRIT Retiree Initiatives Rebbetzin Judi Steinig oversees the fair and works closely with exhibitors before and after the event to ensure participants get the most out of the experience.

“In many ways, we act as a matchmaker, connecting people looking to move with communities eager to expand,” she says. “When our communities thrive, we all share in that success. We want to facilitate connections. Our support extends beyond the fair; it is always available to those considering relocation and the communities eager to grow.”

Participants may join the nine-hour virtual fair for as little or as long as they like. Attendees will enter a dynamic venue featuring moving escalators, a central lobby linking to an expo hall, an auditorium, and avatars representing the full spectrum of Orthodoxy.

Highlights of the fair will include short community introduction videos, downloadable e-brochures, discussion groups, and private meetings with community representatives before, during, and after the event. Those unable to attend live may access all sessions on demand at ou.org/fair, which also features up-to-date information on each community.

Lieba Abecassis of Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the founders of Grow Jax, a grassroots initiative launched by 12 community members from Chabad, Etz Chaim Synagogue, and The Shtiebel to help grow Jacksonville’s Orthodox community.

“Jacksonville currently has over 100 frum families, and we continue to host families considering relocation to our community,” says Abecassis. “Jacksonville has participated five times in the OU Savitsky Home Relocation Fair — this will be our sixth — and, Baruch Hashem, it has helped us to recruit a number of families over the years.”

Grow Jax committee member Breindy Lazor notes that the fair gives emerging communities a meaningful opportunity to showcase the best they have to offer.

“The fair opens the door for people at different life stages, and from diverse backgrounds within Orthodoxy, to discover communities outside the Tri-State Area,” she says. “That visibility was tremendously impactful for us. Being part of a fair that reflects our values has supported our community’s growth.”

Abecassis adds, “We are tremendously grateful to the Savitsky Communal Growth Initiative, former OU President Steve Savitsky, and Rebbetzin Judi Steinig for their dedication to out-of-town communities like Jacksonville. Their crucial work helps amplify the voices of communities like ours.”

To register for the OU Savitsky Home Relocation Fair and to order the 2026 Orthodox Jewish Community Guide, visit ou.org/fair.

