Categories: Recipes
Addicting Corn Riblets
|
September 24, 2026, 4 PM ET
Ingredients
Corn Riblets
- 1 bag Beleaves Frozen Sweet Chili Corn Riblets
- 1/2 package pastrami, cut into squares
- 2 teaspoons Gefen Maple Syrup Syrup Maple Pure 8Oz Gefen (P)
- 1 and 1/2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce
- 1/2 cup Gefen Mayonnaise Mayonnaise 30 oz Gefen (D)
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon crushed garlic (or 1 cube Gefen Frozen Garlic ) Cubes Garlic Crushed 2.8 oz Gefen (D)
- juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 jalapeño (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 415 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place the frozen corn ribs around the sides of the pan.
- Combine the cut pastrami, maple syrup and 1 teaspoon olive oil and place in the center of the pan.
- Drizzle 1 and 1/2 tablespoons olive oil over the corn.
- Bake for about 20 minutes, until the corn is starting to crisp and the pastrami is crispy.
- While the corn is cooking, blend all the sauce ingredients until smooth.
- Arrange the corn riblets on a platter, top with the crispy pastrami, and drizzle with the creamy cilantro lime sauce.
- Top with fresh cilantro if desired.