יום חמישי, 24 ספטמבר 2026Thursday, September 24, 2026
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Addicting Corn Riblets

By The Kosher Queen

|

September 24, 2026, 4 PM ET

Ingredients

Corn Riblets

  • 1 bag Beleaves Frozen Sweet Chili Corn Riblets
  • 1/2 package pastrami, cut into squares
  • 2 teaspoons Gefen Maple Syrup Syrup Maple Pure 8Oz Gefen (P)
  • 1 and 1/2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce

  • 1/2 cup Gefen Mayonnaise Mayonnaise 30 oz Gefen (D)
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon crushed garlic (or 1 cube Gefen Frozen Garlic ) Cubes Garlic Crushed 2.8 oz Gefen (D)
  • juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 jalapeño (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 415 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Place the frozen corn ribs around the sides of the pan.
  3. Combine the cut pastrami, maple syrup and 1 teaspoon olive oil and place in the center of the pan.
  4. Drizzle 1 and 1/2 tablespoons olive oil over the corn.
  5. Bake for about 20 minutes, until the corn is starting to crisp and the pastrami is crispy.
  6. While the corn is cooking, blend all the sauce ingredients until smooth.
  7. Arrange the corn riblets on a platter, top with the crispy pastrami, and drizzle with the creamy cilantro lime sauce.
  8. Top with fresh cilantro if desired.

(Kosher.com)

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