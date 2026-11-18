Nearly seven years after The Jewish Press first sought records shedding light on how New York City evaluates religious schools, a state appellate court has handed the newspaper an important victory in its longstanding fight for government transparency.

In a unanimous decision issued November 12, the Appellate Division, Second Department, reversed a lower court ruling and granted The Jewish Press’s petition seeking internal records concerning the legal standards governing compulsory education and how those standards apply to yeshivas and other nonpublic schools.

The decision marks another chapter in an effort that The Jewish Press has been pursuing for close to a decade: using New York’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) to investigate how city and state education officials oversee religious schools, and holding those officials accountable if and when they impose improper standards.

For years, The Jewish Press has filed FOIL requests with both the New York City and New York State Departments of Education, obtaining records and data that have helped bring some much-needed perspective to the often heated debate over whether yeshivas provide a “substantially equivalent” education.

That work has produced some remarkable findings.

In a 2018 investigation, The Jewish Press obtained official Regents examination data showing that numerous yeshivas were substantially outperforming their public school counterparts in English, mathematics, science, and history. Yeshivas accounted for 19 of the top 20 private school scores on the English Language Arts Regents examination, nine of the top ten in Algebra II/Trigonometry, and seven of the top ten in Global History.

Some of the differences were striking. In Brooklyn, for example, several yeshivas reported average English Regents scores in the high 80s and 90s, compared with a public school average of 58.4.

These were not anecdotes or estimates, but actual government data obtained through FOIL. They provided an important counterweight to the sweeping criticisms of yeshiva education that had come to dominate much of the public discussion of the issue.

Of course, no single examination can tell the entire story of a school’s educational success. Nor do the results of yeshivas administering Regents examinations necessarily reflect every yeshiva in New York. But that is precisely why reliable information matters, and why The Jewish Press has continued digging rather than accepting the prevailing narrative.

Our reporting went beyond test scores. In another investigation in 2019, FOIL responses from the State Education Department raised troubling questions about the development of proposed substantial equivalency regulations. While the state was seeking to impose detailed educational requirements on private schools, it was unable to provide certain records explaining how those guidelines had been developed or even how officials defined aspects of the standards they were imposing.

These questions became particularly urgent as New York City conducted investigations into yeshivas, acting as the local authority charged with determining whether the schools were meeting the state’s compulsory education requirements.

We wanted to know not merely what conclusions city officials were reaching, but how they were reaching them. What did they understand the law to require? What guidance were they relying upon? And how were they accounting for the constitutional rights of religious schools and the parents who choose them?

Those questions led to the January 2020 FOIL request at the center of the latest court victory.

Among other records, The Jewish Press sought documents discussing the implications of Wisconsin v. Yoder, the landmark 1972 United States Supreme Court decision involving the Amish community.

In that case, the Supreme Court held that Wisconsin could not force Amish parents to send their children to formal high school beyond the eighth grade in violation of their sincerely held religious beliefs. The decision recognized that the government’s interest in compulsory education, while substantial, must in certain circumstances yield to constitutional protections for religious freedom.

Yoder remains a particularly important Supreme Court precedent concerning the limits of government authority over religious education.

Given that New York City was actively investigating yeshivas for alleged deficiencies in their secular studies, understanding how DOE officials interpreted this decision was hardly an academic exercise.

The newspaper requested existing records discussing the implications of Yoder for compulsory education, including guidelines, memoranda, and other materials outlining the minimum educational requirements applicable to nonpublic schools.

In other words, we wanted to see the rules, the legal understanding, and the internal guidance that might help explain how the government was evaluating Jewish religious schools.

The DOE, however, refused to turn over the requested records.

Its initial justification was that the request improperly sought “legal conclusions.” When The Jewish Press appealed administratively, the DOE maintained that objection and added another: the records had supposedly not been described with sufficient specificity.

What is especially interesting about the DOE’s position is what the agency did not say.

For other portions of the FOIL request, the DOE expressly stated that it could not locate responsive documents. But when it came to the records concerning Yoder and compulsory education standards, it never made that claim. Instead, it relied on legal objections to avoid disclosure.

That distinction was not lost on the appellate judges. In rejecting the DOE’s arguments, the court observed that the agency had not contended that it possessed no records discussing the implications of Yoder for compulsory education.

The court also flatly rejected the DOE’s principal legal justification, declaring, “There is no categorical exemption for ‘legal conclusions.’”

As the court explained, The Jewish Press was not demanding that the DOE conduct legal research, formulate a new opinion, or create documents that did not exist. It was seeking records the agency may already possess concerning its understanding of an important Supreme Court decision. The fact that government records discuss legal issues does not automatically make them exempt from public disclosure.

The appellate court likewise rejected the DOE’s contention that the request was insufficiently specific, finding that it was detailed enough for the agency to understand what records were being sought and determine whether it possessed them.

The decision reversed the relevant portion of a January 2024 Kings County Supreme Court ruling and granted The Jewish Press’s request for relief concerning these records. Although the appellate court left in place the denial of attorney’s fees, the ruling removes the grounds the DOE had relied upon to withhold the disputed materials.

To be clear, the ruling does not establish precisely what records exist or what they will reveal. But after years of litigation, the DOE can no longer rely on the arguments rejected by the court to keep those records from public view.

There is, however, another troubling aspect to this victory.

It should not take nearly seven years, an administrative appeal, a lawsuit, and an appellate court decision to obtain government records that the public has a right to see.

FOIL is rooted in the same principles that animate the First Amendment: freedom of the press, an informed citizenry, and the public’s ability to scrutinize its government.

The point of access to government records is not simply to satisfy historical curiosity. It is to allow people to understand what their government is doing while it is doing it, so they can respond, participate in public debate, and make informed decisions about matters affecting their lives.

When a government agency can delay disclosure for years, even a successful court challenge may come too late to meaningfully inform the decisions and debates that prompted the request in the first place.

That concern is especially relevant here. The battle over substantial equivalency and government oversight of yeshivas has continued throughout this litigation. Regulations have been proposed, challenged, and revised; investigations have proceeded; and the rights of religious schools and parents have remained the subject of intense controversy.

The records sought in 2020 are therefore no less important today. We still want to understand how the DOE interprets the law, what internal guidelines it maintains, what standards it believes apply to religious schools, and how those standards inform its oversight.

There is a great deal at stake when government officials evaluate institutions that have educated generations of Jewish children and are central to the religious life of our community. The public is entitled to know the legal and educational framework those officials are using.

For The Jewish Press, this is part of a longstanding commitment to defending the interests of the Jewish community through careful reporting, independent investigation, and a willingness to challenge government agencies when necessary. We believe strongly in the importance of education, and equally strongly that government oversight must be lawful, fair, and transparent.

Our years of FOIL reporting have shown just how much important information can be uncovered when someone is willing to ask the questions and keep pursuing the answers.

We intend to continue doing so.

The Jewish Press now looks forward to obtaining the responsive records and examining what they reveal about the DOE’s understanding and application of the law. Whatever those records show, our readers deserve to know.

Finally, The Jewish Press extends its sincere appreciation to Aron Law, PLLC, and attorneys Joseph H. Aron, Aviva Y. Horowitz and Samuel C. Spirgel, who represented the newspaper throughout this litigation. Their outstanding advocacy, persistence, and dedication, including their willingness to press forward after an unfavorable lower court ruling, were instrumental in securing this victory. We are grateful for their tireless work and their refusal to give up on the public’s right to know.