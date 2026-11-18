Someone tell Michael Rubin. The Jewish sports memorabilia magnate and CEO of collectibles company Fanatics might not be aware that with the World Series over, some kids might consider putting aside their collection of baseball cards, or at least make room beside them, for a set that answers a different question of the child holding it, not “what was his batting average and slugging percentage?” but, “what Hebrew book did he write, and where was he chief rabbi?”

The recently released Jewish Legacies trading cards (available at jewishlegacies.com) celebrate the rabbis, Torah scholars and spiritual leaders whose contributions have helped shape Jewish life across generations. And for anyone who grew up ripping open packs of baseball cards in search of that one elusive player, the concept will feel familiar, albeit with an intentionally educational Jewish twist.

The base set runs 150 cards, joined by five insert and short-print collections and numbered parallels, with silver cards limited to fifty copies and gold to just twenty-five. A hobby box holds 10 packs of 10 cards, with a numbered card or insert in every pack and, on average, two short-print “hits” per box. Anyone who ever chased a rookie card will recognize the thrill of the chase.

Among the personalities featured are Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch, the 19th-century German rabbi whose approach to combining Torah observance with engagement in the wider world continues to influence Orthodox Jewish thought; the Chafetz Chaim, the renowned scholar whose name is synonymous with the laws of ethical speech; and Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, whose halachic rulings helped guide American Orthodox Jewry through a period of extraordinary growth and change.

The checklist also includes figures such as Rashi, the indispensable medieval commentator; the Rambam, whose scholarship continues to shape Jewish law and philosophy; the Vilna Gaon, one of the most celebrated Torah scholars in Jewish history; and Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak Kook, whose religious thought profoundly influenced Religious Zionism. The cards with their portraits and biographies sit alongside lesser-known figures like Rabbi Shimon Shkop (1860–1939), who reshaped the study of Talmud from his yeshiva in Grodno, Belarus; Rabbi Isser Zalman Meltzer (1870–1953), who carried the Lithuanian yeshiva tradition from Slutsk to Jerusalem; Rabbi Tzvi Pesach Frank (1873–1960), who served as Jerusalem’s chief rabbi through the turbulent decades around Israel’s founding; Rabbi Yitzhak Kaduri, who was born in Baghdad and became one of Israel’s best-known kabbalists; Rabbi Yehuda Amital, who survived the Holocaust and went on to found Yeshivat Har Etzion, and Rabbi Hershel Schachter of Yeshiva University, a leading voice of contemporary Jewish law.

Special “inserts” include “Shul Stars” celebrating the American pulpit and featuring Henry Pereira Mendes (1852–1937), who led New York’s Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue, and Leo Jung (1892–1987), who made the Jewish Center on Manhattan’s Upper West Side a model of Modern Orthodoxy.

Then there are “Legendary Duos,” a sort-of rabbinic double-play combination. Rabbi Akiva Eger (1761–1837) of Posen, the preeminent scholar of his day, is paired with his son-in-law, the Chasam Sofer, Rabbi Moses Sofer (1762–1839) of Pressburg. Rabbi David Zvi Hoffmann (1843–1921) is twinned with Rabbi Jehiel Jacob Weinberg (1884–1966). Both led the Rabbinical Seminary of Berlin, which trained Orthodox rabbis in the heart of German academia.

At a time when Jewish education is competing for attention in a world dominated by screens, sports, short-form videos and endless streams of content, these easily collectable cards offer a different kind of engagement. As the company puts it on their site’s FAQ, punning off of the Passover Haggadah, “What makes Jewish Legacies different from other trading cards? Jewish Legacies combines the excitement of collecting with a brilliant design and meaningful content rooted in Jewish history and tradition. Each card is designed not only to be collectible, but also to educate and inspire a deeper connection to the Jewish people.”

Barring a lockout, Spring Training sits only a few months away, and the box scores will return soon enough. Meanwhile, the card industry continues to grow. During the first half of 2026, eBay sports card single sales reportedly reached $1.36 billion, compared with $815.6 million during the first half of 2025. More than 42 million individual card transactions were tracked on the platform last year, with an average transaction value of around $39. Amidst all the Bettses, Ohtanis, and Freemans, then, consider making room for a different kind of all-star lineup.