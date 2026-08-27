An Unidentified Person

“And it will be when you come into the land which Hashem gives you for an inheritance … you shall take the first of all the fruit of the ground … and you shall go to the place which Hashem will choose to have His Name dwell there” (Devarim 26:1-2)

The Torah tells us that when the Jewish people settle in Eretz Yisrael they are obligated to bring bikkurim (the first fruits of their crops that ripen) to the Beis HaMikdash. This mitzvah immediately follows the mitzvahof wiping out Amalek. What is the connection between the two?

The Emunas Moshe (R’ Yehuda Moshe Dancyger of the Aleksander Chassidic dynasty, 1892-1973) explains that sometimes when a person begins to feel secure in his surroundings, he becomes comfortable and he forgets about Hashem’s Divine presence. When this happens, then middah kneged middah (measure for measure),there is hastaras panim – Hashem conceals His presence. The secure feeling slowly deteriorates, and the individual is no longer as complacent. He becomes anxious and uncertain and turns his back on Hashem.

With our entry into Eretz Yisrael, there was the possibility that we would be lulled into a sense of security and forget Hashem, as it says (Devarim 8:10-11),“And you will eat and be sated … beware that you do not forget Hashem …”

It is for this reason that we are commanded to bring bikkurim immediately from the first fruits of the crop. One may take pride in the land’s yield and ascribe his success to his “green thumb.” The bikkurim remind us that it is all a blessing from Hashem.

This mitzvah is coupled with the mitzvahof wiping out Amalek, which Baal HaTurim writes was likewise operative as soon as we entered Eretz Yisrael. The Torah states Amalek “happened upon you,” and Rashi says it denotes a chance occurrence, rather than Divine providence, symbolizing a denial of Hashem’s involvement.

We must always remember – in all generations – whenever we become comfortable in Eretz Yisrael or anywhere else in the world, that it is Hashem who ensures our security and peace, and who safeguards us. It is not the land, the people, nor our possessions.

A fascinating Medrash Tanchuma relates that Moshe Rabbeinu saw that in the future the Beis HaMikdash would be destroyed and bikkurim would no longer be brought. At that moment Moshe Rabbeinu instituted that the Jewish people should pray three times a day.

R’ Yechezkel Meller asks: Why did Moshe Rabbeinu have to introduce this specifically because there would no longer be bikkurim? He explains that we must express our appreciation and recognition to Hashem for all the wonderful gifts with which He endows us. Since the bikkurim would no longer be brought, it was important that prayers be instituted in their stead. This would be the only way to ensure that we continue to receive more blessings, favors, and goodness from Hashem.

At this time of year, during the days of forgiveness and mercy, with the approach of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we acknowledge the kindness and benefits that we have enjoyed throughout the year, and we ask for further blessings of salvation, health, comfort, happiness, shalom bayis, and good tidings.

In order to merit blessings, our Sages encourage us to pray and to give tzedakah. The Talmud (Bava Basra) states that R’ Elazar would give money to a poor man, and then he would pray, as we learn (Tehillim 17:15), “I will see your face with righteousness.” Thus, it is very appropriate to perform acts of kindness and charity before praying. If one is compassionate to those less fortunate, then Hashem will likewise be benevolent with him, measure for measure, as it says in Medrash Vayikra Rabbah that “more than the poor person gains from the tzedakah, the donor benefits even more from his act of giving tzedakah.” It is explained that the tzedakah that one gives saves him from all types of misfortune, as our Sages teach (Mishlei 10:2), “Charity saves from death itself.”

In Bamidbar (5:10),the Torah tells us, “Whatever a person gives to the kohen shall be his.” Rashi expounds that the person will have much wealth. R’ Aharon of Belz clarifies that when one shares his resources with others, he immediately merits great blessing.

The great R’ Shalom of Shotz (1877-1958) once commented that sometimes when the gabbai tzedakah comes around the shul to collect tzedakah from individuals who don’t have much to give, they recommend that he approach the wealthy people in the community. However, the above-mentioned Rashi suggests otherwise. Since they don’t have much money, it would, in fact, be very worthwhile for them to give from what they do have so they can merit the blessing of much wealth.

Approximately three weeks ago, a large group joined me at the kever of Rabbeinu Yaakov Yosef on the occasion of his yahrzeit. After we all recited Tehillim, special tefillos were said for anyone who needed a particular salvation or a refuah shleimah.

As we were saying the prayers in unison, people were coming over and handing me kvitlech (written notes containing a request or petition to pray for blessing, health or success), including their names and their mother’s name. I could only nod as I accepted the slips of paper and put them into my jacket pocket.

Later that day, when I returned home, I took out all the kvitlech so that I could compile a list of the names and continue to pray on their behalf.

One note was unusually disturbing. It was written in Hebrew and read: “This is a very urgent matter. My children don’t have enough.” The individual signed with his first name and his mother’s name, and included the names of the children and their mother’s name.

In truth, I have seen other kvitlech submitted to me at a time of need. But this note jolted my nerves. I sensed an emergency situation and was extremely perturbed. I davened and then set aside the kvittel for further investigation.

Although I wanted to reach out, it was impossible to figure out who had handed me the note, as his first name was a very typical one. Toward the evening, Rabbi Yosef Gesser happened to send me pictures that he had taken during our gathering, and many depicted the various people who had handed me their kvitlech. I carefully perused all the pictures, and eliminated many where I could identify the people. I then made numerous inquiries until I found someone who knew the person and confirmed his first name.

With much Divine providence, I was able to reach the man to ask how I could help him. He was shocked when he realized it was I who was calling him. He said that he had seen the advertisement and had decided – for the first time – on the spur of the moment, to come along, because he was so desperate for Hashem’s help.

I met with him the next day to offer him assistance. I don’t think I have ever met a humbler person. His gratitude was extraordinary, and he kept repeating how my intervention was literally a miracle from Heaven.

At this time of year, I personally reach out to all of our loyal readers and friends of The Jewish Press to help me help others in the community who are in dire financial straits. There are families, individuals, and children who need our encouragement, our support, and our monetary assistance so that they can rejoice during the Yomim Tovim along with the rest of Klal Yisrael. Please join in this great mitzvah.

I personally administer and distribute the monies from the special Yom Tov Fund I have established directly into the hands of those who are most in need.

In the zechus of your contribution, may you merit blessing and success, good health, nachas, happiness and prosperity. You may also include the names of anyone in particular who is in need of shalom bayis, shidduchim, refuah, parnassah, etc., and I will say special prayers on their behalf. May we be worthy, with all of our tefillos, to celebrate a good, healthy and joyous New Year.

Please send your contribution to Khal Bnei Yitzchok Yom Tov Fund, c/o Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser, 1336 E. 21 Street, Brooklyn, NY 11210. Donations can also be Zelled to 718-954-4343.