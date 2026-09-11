Ingredients

1 package phyllo dough sheets

phyllo dough sheets Glicks Oil Spray

9 apples, grated

1 and 1/2 teaspoons Gefen Cinnamon

Gefen Cinnamon 3 tablespoons Gefen Honey, plus more for drizzling

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Combine the apples with cinnamon and honey and set aside.

3. Open the package of phyllo dough, unroll, and place a damp towel or paper towel on top to keep the dough from drying out. For this recipe, every time you’ll lay out a sheet of phyllo, you’ll spray it with oil.

4.

4. Lay out a sheet of phyllo in front of you. Spray with oil and top with another sheet. Repeat until you have four layers of phyllo and oil.

5. Add 1/6th of the apples on top of the phyllo and spread into a thin even layer over the whole sheet. Top with phyllo, spray with oil, add one more sheet of phyllo and another layer of apples, spread thinly. You should have four phyllo layers with oil in between, an apple layer, two phyllo layers and another apple layer.

6. Roll up into a log. Use a sharp knife to cut the log in half lengthwise, making sure to cut all the way through all the layers.

7. Turn the cut side up, exposing the beautiful layers, then cross the two halves over one another to form a twist. Now gently coil the twist into a spiral.

8. Repeat two more times, adding each new twist to the existing spiral to make it large and continuous.

9. Spray the top with oil and bake uncovered for 35 minutes. Immediately out of the oven, drizzle with additional honey.