יום חמישי, 27 אוגוסט 2026Thursday, August 27, 2026
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Aromatic Chicken in Wine Sauce

By Adina Moss

|

August 27, 2026, 9 AM ET

The red wine vinegar is what makes this one super soft, and I love how this one gives you a fall off the bone comforting chicken – the one you want to cozy up to after a long day.

Serve with some rice or veggie mash, and spoon over that golden broth and braised leeks all over.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 small bay leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Directions

1. Season the chicken thighs with salt on both sides. Let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Heat a large oven-safe (10-to-12-inch) wide pan over medium high heat. Add the olive oil to the pan. When hot, add the chicken, skin side down. Cook undisturbed for eight to 10 minutes, watching that the pan doesn’t get too hot, adjusting the heat accordingly, until the skin is golden brown. Turn chicken and cook the other side for two minutes. Remove chicken to a plate.

4. Over medium heat stir in the shallot, leek, and garlic. Cook for about one to two minutes, then add in the white wine and vinegar. Cook for one to two minutes, scraping the pan to remove the brown bits. Add the tomato paste, mustard, thyme, bay leaves, cayenne, and broth. Bring to a simmer then return chicken to pan skin side up.

5. Transfer the pan to the oven and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until the sauce is bubbling and the chicken is cooked through.

6. Remove from oven and garnish with the chopped parsley.

Notes:

Freeze the fully chicken with all the sauce in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

(Kosher.com)

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