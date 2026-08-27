The red wine vinegar is what makes this one super soft, and I love how this one gives you a fall off the bone comforting chicken – the one you want to cozy up to after a long day.



Serve with some rice or veggie mash, and spoon over that golden broth and braised leeks all over.

Ingredients

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 pounds )

bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about ) 1 tablespoon kosher salt

kosher salt 2 tablespoons Tuscanini Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Tuscanini Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 shallot, minced

shallot, minced 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

garlic, finely chopped 1 leek, thinly sliced (white and light green part)

leek, thinly sliced (white and light green part) 1/2 cup semi dry white wine such as Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc (or red wine)

semi dry white wine such as Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc (or red wine) 1/4 cup Tuscanini Red Wine Vinegar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

tomato paste 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

chopped fresh thyme 2 small bay leaves

bay leaves 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

cayenne pepper 1 cup chicken stock

chicken stock 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Directions

1. Season the chicken thighs with salt on both sides. Let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Heat a large oven-safe (10-to-12-inch) wide pan over medium high heat. Add the olive oil to the pan. When hot, add the chicken, skin side down. Cook undisturbed for eight to 10 minutes, watching that the pan doesn’t get too hot, adjusting the heat accordingly, until the skin is golden brown. Turn chicken and cook the other side for two minutes. Remove chicken to a plate.

4. Over medium heat stir in the shallot, leek, and garlic. Cook for about one to two minutes, then add in the white wine and vinegar. Cook for one to two minutes, scraping the pan to remove the brown bits. Add the tomato paste, mustard, thyme, bay leaves, cayenne, and broth. Bring to a simmer then return chicken to pan skin side up.

5. Transfer the pan to the oven and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until the sauce is bubbling and the chicken is cooked through.

6. Remove from oven and garnish with the chopped parsley.

Notes:

Freeze the fully chicken with all the sauce in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.