At Event for Parks, Mayor Questioned on Gordillo's Perks

(Aug. 25, 2026 / JNS) New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declined to say on Monday if he still supports Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America, as the socialist leader faces mounting scrutiny over his finances, housing and work history.

Mamdani was asked about Gordillo at an Aug. 24 press conference in Queens, where the mayor announced a new city initiative to make repairs at public parks.

A reporter asked Mamdani if he still stands by Gordillo and if the controversy surrounding the democratic socialist leader undermines the socialist movement. The mayor did not address Gordillo or the allegations against him directly.

“I think anyone who is focused on delivering a more affordable life for the people of New York City, a fairer life for the people of New York City and, frankly, those in the world should be welcomed into this work,” Mamdani said.

“That’s what I see so many doing, and that’s the kind of initiatives and efforts that we continue,” he said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani makes an announcement about Renew Crew, a team that will improve playgrounds, recreation centers and sports courts across New York City, Dry Harbor Playground, Glendale, in Queens, Aug. 24, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum.

Gordillo, 38, has come under scrutiny after reports that he lives in a $1.5 million townhouse in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood that his parents purchased through a family limited liability company.

His membership in International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 3 lapsed after the union terminated him from its electrical-construction apprenticeship program in March for failing to participate in required work and classes. Gordillo nevertheless continued to describe himself on social media as a “union electrician.”

The New York Post reported that Gordillo and fellow NYC-DSA co-chair Grace Mausser are set to receive annual salaries of $95,000 plus benefits from the socialist organization. The newspaper also reported that Gordillo’s Bed-Stuy home is undergoing a $1.4 million renovation and that contractors listed on permits for the project are not unionized.

Rev. Kevin McCall, a Brooklyn civil-rights activist, called on Gordillo to resign on Aug. 23, accusing him of hypocrisy and referring to the DSA as the “Double Standards of America.”

Mamdani and the Crew, renewing. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

Gordillo is a prominent figure in the organization that helped propel Mamdani to City Hall. NYC-DSA backed Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and has continued seeking to expand its influence in city and congressional races.

A critic of Israel, Gordillo praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for moving toward opposition to all U.S. military assistance to the Jewish state, including defensive aid.

Mamdani, a longtime DSA member, also did not say on Monday if Gordillo’s recent controversies had affected his relationship with the organization or its leadership.