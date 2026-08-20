יום חמישי, 20 אוגוסט 2026Thursday, August 20, 2026
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Avocado White Bean Dip

By Mimi Sharaby

|

August 20, 2026, 8 AM ET

Adding white beans to your avocado is a genius technique to keep your guacamole from turning brown so quickly, amps up the protein, and delivers more bang for your buck than avocado alone! Serve with your favorite clean-ingredient crackers, and cut veggies for a filling snack or light lunch!

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves, washed and checked
  • chili pepper or jalapeno (optional)
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Combine all in a food processor and blend until mostly smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.

(Kosher.com)

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Getzlight – Chapter VIII

By Ruchama Feuerman

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