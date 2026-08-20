Categories: Recipes
Avocado White Bean Dip
By Mimi Sharaby
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August 20, 2026, 8 AM ET
Adding white beans to your avocado is a genius technique to keep your guacamole from turning brown so quickly, amps up the protein, and delivers more bang for your buck than avocado alone! Serve with your favorite clean-ingredient crackers, and cut veggies for a filling snack or light lunch!
Ingredients
- 2 large ripe avocados or 3 medium, peeled and chunked
- 1 can white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/4 cup lime juice, preferably fresh or Tuscanini Lime Juice
- 1/4 cup Tuscanini Lemon Juice
- 2 cloves garlic or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
- 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, washed and checked
- 1/2 cup parsley leaves, washed and checked
- chili pepper or jalapeno (optional)
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Combine all in a food processor and blend until mostly smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.