Adding white beans to your avocado is a genius technique to keep your guacamole from turning brown so quickly, amps up the protein, and delivers more bang for your buck than avocado alone! Serve with your favorite clean-ingredient crackers, and cut veggies for a filling snack or light lunch!

Ingredients

2 large ripe avocados or 3 medium , peeled and chunked

ripe avocados or , peeled and chunked 1 can white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained 1/4 cup lime juice, preferably fresh or Tuscanini Lime Juice

lime juice, preferably fresh or Tuscanini Lime Juice 1/4 cup Tuscanini Lemon Juice

Tuscanini Lemon Juice 2 cloves garlic or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic

garlic or Gefen Frozen Garlic 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, washed and checked

1/2 cup parsley leaves, washed and checked

parsley leaves, washed and checked chili pepper or jalapeno (optional)

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Combine all in a food processor and blend until mostly smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.