Avraham Versus Yaakov: The Founder and the CEO

Andreessen Horowitz fines its partners ten dollars for every minute they arrive late to a meeting with an entrepreneur. Ben Horowitz, the firm’s cofounder, calls the rule a cultural cue: the founder’s time is the firm’s most respected asset.

The rule grew out of a scar. In The Hard Thing About Hard Things, Horowitz recounts the lonely years of being the CEO of Loudcloud, and one conversation from 1999 in particular. An investor asked him when he planned to get a “real CEO”: someone who had built a large organization, who knew great executives, who brought customer relationships, someone who knew what he was doing. Horowitz had thought that was his job. Silicon Valley’s working assumption was that the founder builds the prototype and the professionals build the company. When Horowitz and Marc Andreessen launched their firm in 2009, they built it on the opposite bet: the founder comes first, and the firm’s job is to serve him.

Noam Wasserman, then at Harvard Business School, studied founder succession and found what he called the paradox of entrepreneurial success. Poor performance gets a founder replaced, as it would any executive. In young companies, strong performance gets him replaced too. Shipping the first product and raising the next capital round, the two milestones every founder works toward, sharply raise the odds that the board hands the company to someone else. By the time a venture reaches an initial public offering, fewer than a quarter of founders are still running it.

Two camps, then. The Horowitz camp says the founder is irreplaceable. The old Silicon Valley camp says he is the person most likely to be replaced the moment things go well.

Both describe a real difference in skills. The founder’s gift is independence of mind: seeing what does not yet exist. Breaking with convention. The CEO’s gift is transmission: building the systems, the team, and the second line of leaders that carry the idea further than one person can. The founder makes something true. The CEO makes it scalable.

Ray Kroc did not invent the McDonald brothers’ restaurant; he turned it into a system. Elon Musk did not start Tesla; he arrived as an investor and built the company its founders could not. The founder creates the business. The CEO scales the business.

Chazal hold a similar tension when they weigh Avraham against Yaakov.

The Shield of Avraham

This past Shabbos I asked the children which of the Avos they would most want to meet. Most chose Avraham. A few chose Yitzchak, on the grounds that we know so little about him. Only one chose Yaakov, and only as a boy: with Avraham and Yitzchak still alive, he would get all three in one visit.

The children have the Gemara on their side. Pesachim 117b reads G-d’s promise to Avraham, “and you shall be a blessing” (Bereishis 12:2), as a promise about the Shemoneh Esrei. The first beracha opens with all three Avos: Elokei Avraham, Elokei Yitzchak, v’Elokei Yaakov. It closes with one: Magen Avraham, the Shield of Avraham. Becha chosmin, the Gemara explains, with you they conclude, and not with the others. Avraham is the founder, and the founder’s name is on the building.

The House of Yaakov

Yet the same tractate records a different verdict. Pesachim 88a notes that each of the Avos met G-d in a different setting. For Avraham it was a mountain: “on the mountain of G-d He will be seen” (Bereishis 22:14). For Yitzchak it was a field, where he went out to pray (Bereishis 24:63). For Yaakov it was a house: he named the place Beit El, the house of G-d (Bereishis 28:19). When Yeshayahu describes the nations streaming to the Beit HaMikdash at the end of days, he uses Yaakov’s word: “Come, let us go up to the mountain of G-d, to the house of the G-d of Yaakov” (Yeshayahu 2:3). The mountain is still in the verse. The name on the house is Yaakov’s.

Read the three images as pedagogical models. A mountain is visible from everywhere and calls to everyone; that is Avraham, who pitched his tent at the crossroads and brought G-d to the masses. A field is open to whoever chooses to walk in; that is Yitzchak, who did not seek converts but engaged with those who came. A house has walls and a door. It is only opened selectively. It is also the only one of the three in which a family is raised.

Avraham, the greatest visionary in our history, transmitted his path to one son. Yishmael repented late in life, Chazal tell us, but he did not live his father's values. Yitzchak transmitted to one of two. Yaakov transmitted to twelve of twelve. When he lay dying, Rashi tells us (Bereishis 47:31, citing the Sifrei), his bed was complete: not one of his children had left the path. The visionary built the mountain. The operator built the house that still stands. We are called Bnei Yisrael. Not Bnei Avraham.

Yaakov the Parent

This should change how we view Yaakov as a father. We remember his errors, chiefly the favoritism toward Yosef that nearly destroyed the family. The errors were real. But parents also measured themselves by how the children turn out, and by that measure Yaakov is the most successful father in Bereishis.

He gave his children more than values. He gave them the resilience to overcome adversity and hold steadfast to those values. Yishmael, sent away from home, became a bandit in the wilderness (Rashi, Bereishis 21:20). Eisav, shaken by the death of his grandfather Avraham, abandoned Avraham’s path that same day (Bava Batra 16b). Contrast Yaakov’s sons. Reuven sinned and was the first to do teshuva (Bereishis Rabbah 84:19). Yehuda, confronted by Tamar, found the courage to admit publicly, "She is more righteous than I” (Bereishis 38:26). Yosef, sold by his own brothers, with every reason to feel as abandoned as Yishmael, remained his father’s son through twenty-two years in Mitzrayim.

Perhaps they learned it by watching. Yaakov’s life was one trial after another: Eisav, Lavan, the death of Rachel, Dinah, the loss of Yosef. None of it shook his faith. It hardened it. His sons watched adversity tighten their father’s commitments rather than loosen them, and they copied what they saw.

Why Avraham Was Chosen

So it seems the CEO wins. Except that this week’s parsha will not let the argument end there.

In Vayeira, G-d pauses before destroying Sedom and explains why Avraham is the man to whom He confides His plans. “Ki yedativ lema’an asher yetzaveh et banav ve’et beito acharav, veshamru derech Hashem.” For I have known him, so that he will command his children and his household after him, and they will keep the way of G-d (Bereishis 18:19). Rashi reads yedativ as a term of affection: I have cherished him.

G-d cherishes him for one reason: he will transmit. The founder was chosen for the CEO’s skill. Avraham’s greatness was never only the idea. Shem and Ever also believed in G-d, and they were not chosen as forefathers. Avraham was chosen because he taught his household to hand it down. Yaakov did not replace Avraham’s vision with a better one. He scaled it by building a home.

So it is not Avraham versus Yaakov. The founder and the CEO are not rivals. They are two halves of one job. Yaakov gave Avraham’s vision walls, a door, and a table around which twelve sons could grow into it.

Most of us will never be revolutionaries like Avraham. We did not found the company or start the movement. But Avraham’s greatness was not only his values. It was the handing down of those values, and that part is open to anyone: take what you believe and teach it to the next generation. Build the home.