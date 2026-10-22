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Bach Jewish Center Filled with Song,  Dance, and Riach for Yachad  Simchaton

By Jewish Press Staff

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October 22, 2026, 4 PM ET

Singing, dancing and celebration filled BACH Jewish Center as more than 30 Yachad members joined the BACH and members of the Long Beach Jewish community for a spirited Simchas Torah Simchaton. Hosted by BACH Jewish Center, the gathering brought together one of the largest groups of Yachad members to Long Beach for one of the most joyful days on the Jewish calendar. As the hakafos began, participants joined the community in song and dance, taking an active role alongside BACH congregants.The celebration continued throughout the day with music, dancing and the energy of a community sharing Simchas Torah together. The Orthodox Union’s Yachad is the leading inclusion organization for individuals with disabilities in the Orthodox Jewish community.

(Courtesy)

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