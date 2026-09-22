Barrier Island Jewish Communities Fire up 5th Annual BBQ Honoring Local Law Enforcement

As summer drew to a close, members of the Long Beach and Lido Beach Jewish communities came together Sunday for a Labor Day tradition that brings neighbors, congregations and local law enforcement around the same table: the fifth annual barbecue honoring the police officers and law enforcement personnel who serve the Barrier Island. Hosted by BACH Jewish Center, the event brought together congregations from across the Long Beach and Lido Beach Jewish communities with members of the Long Beach Police Department and Nassau County Police Department, along with their families. Over hot dogs, hamburgers and grilled chicken wings, community members and local law enforcement officers spent the afternoon eating, talking and getting to know one another outside their usual interactions.

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Five years after it began, the barbecue has become a Labor Day tradition and a much-anticipated opportunity for the Barrier Island’s Jewish community and local law enforcement to come together in a relaxing setting. The event is one of many ways the Jewish community shows its appreciation throughout the year for the officers who serve and protect the Barrier Island, while also celebrating the strong bonds that continue to grow between local congregations and the law enforcement agencies who protect them.