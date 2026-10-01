BBQ Brisket-Stuffed Pizza Dough Balls with Caramelized Onions

Tender pulled BBQ brisket and sweet caramelized onions are tucked inside fluffy pizza dough and baked until perfectly golden. These savory stuffed bites are flavorful, and perfect as an appetizer or party food.

Yield: 12–16 balls

Ingredients

Caramelized Onions

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 large yellow onions, thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon Haddar Kosher Salt Salt Kosher 16Oz Haddar

1 teaspoon brown sugar or silan (optional)

Dough Balls

1 pound Old Williamsburg Pizza Dough, at room temperature (around 2 balls)

2 cups cooked pulled BBQ brisket, finely shredded or chopped (use this recipe)

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Old Williamsburg BBQ Sauce, for dipping

Directions

Caramelize the Onions

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onion and salt and cook for about 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until very soft and golden. For a slightly sweeter onion, stir in the brown sugar or silan during the last few minutes. Set aside to cool.

Prepare the Dough

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Divide the pizza dough into 12 equal pieces. Working with one piece at a time, flatten it into approximately a 4-inch circle.

Assembly

Place about one teaspoon of caramelized onions in the center and one tablespoon of brisket filling on top. Bring the edges of the dough up and over the filling and pinch very well to seal. Turn seam-side down and gently shape into a ball. Arrange the balls on the prepared baking sheet, leaving about one to two inches between them. Brush generously with beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake and Serve