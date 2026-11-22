Today is Rosh Chodesh Kislev, 1 Kislev and my father’s yahrzeit, a”h. His name was Chaim ben Aaron Yosef HaKohen – and I always felt it was so appropriate that being a kohen, he was niftar in Kislev, the month of Chanukah, the month that a family of kohanim, typically scholars and officials in the Holy Temple, were able to resist and chase out a highly trained and ferocious army of pagans, beating the high odds against them.

If a gambling bookie was taking bets as to the outcome of who would win the war – a band of peaceful civilians like the Maccabees, or a seasoned and well-organized military – it would be a no-brainer who the masses would have put their money on.

But those over confident bettors would have lost their collective shirts. The Maccabees triumphed! They beat the odds and not only survived, but thrived. They restored the desecrated Temple and purified it. One of the Chanukah miracles we celebrate was that a small flask of oil that was supposed to last one day, continued to burn for another seven, until more kosher oil could be produced to light the Temple menorah.

My father, from a different kohen family, over 1,000 years later, also beat the odds, by surviving and thriving. He could be likened like to that flask of oil, because he lasted way beyond what was physically and medically expected.

A child of his parents’ old age, a ben zakeinim, and the youngest of 12, he was given, almost prophetically, the name of Chaim. And that’s what he did. He lived – the only one of his 10 siblings who were in Poland, to survive the Shoah. (A much older brother had married and eventually joined his wife’s siblings in Canada before the war started.)

My father lost his mother (his father had died by then) nine sisters, seven brothers-in-law (two of the nine survived) and at least 60 nieces and nephews. I truly have no idea how many cousins I had. Only about six survived as they were older teens and were not gassed, but like him, used for slave labor. Born in 1918, he was 22 when he was sent to the labor camps.

Despite the starvation and death marches and diseases like typhus that killed many of the survivors, he endured, like the oil lamp, way past the typical expiration date. He died a week before his 81st birthday, even though he had an enlarged heart for most of his adult life.

He married my mother, a survivor of Auschwitz, also the lone survivor of her parents and three siblings, in Bergen Belsen, which had become a displaced person’s camp.

The Maccabees beat the extreme odds and so did my parents. Had the Maccabees listened to the negative voices that no doubt tried to convince them that they were doomed to failure and should just give up and disappear, the Jewish people would not be here celebrating the holiday of miracles we call Chanukah.

Had my parents, who saw the horrific death and utter decimation of their families and communities, accept that they too were doomed, and just give up their arduous daily struggle to survive, their very many descendants who were created by their determination to beat the odds and live, would not exist, nor be celebrating Chanukah in Israel, Canada and the United States.

Many of their grandchildren themselves have grandchildren and are their continuation, physically and spiritually. Some who live in Israel, are becoming Maccabees themselves, gentle but proud Jews who are in hesder yeshiva, or national service, or waiting to get older so in the future they can defend their country from the enemies that want to snuff them out.

Our clueless enemies have not learned the lesson of the past. The Greek Assyrians failed to spiritually destroy the Jewish people, as did Haman, the descendant of Amalek, who hoped to physically erase the Jew people globally, and the Nazis, who destroyed millions of “flasks of pure, holy oil” but failed to destroy all of us and we multiplied and multiplied and the “flasks” were replenished.

So too our latest enemies – those geographically close and those thousands of miles away – will fail and be disadvantaged and be toppled by their mindless self- destructive blind hatred.

My father was a kohen, the Maccabees were kohanim, and the people of Israel are called a nation of priests – kohanim.

We are eternal survivors and thrivers – no matter the odds. The global gamblers would be wise to bet on us – for we, with Hashem’s help, always come up on top.