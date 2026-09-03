Bergen Hatzalah and Foundation@ Cross River Provide CPR Training to Local Business Employees

Employees from several Bergen County businesses participated in CPR training through a community partnership between Bergen Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services and Foundation@ Cross River. The training, hosted by Dougie’s in Teaneck, included employees from Dougie’s, Zula Grill, the Hilton and Marriott. Participants received hands-on instruction in CPR and other first responder skills designed to help them provide initial assistance during medical emergencies while EMTs and paramedics are responding to the scene.

(Courtesy)

Training members of the public in CPR provides an additional resource at the location where an emergency occurs. Employees who are present when a medical emergency takes place can begin providing assistance while emergency responders are making their way to the scene.

Foundation@ Cross River, the philanthropic and charitable 501(c)(3) arm of Fort Lee-based Cross River, provided support for the training. The support helped facilitate the participation of employees from the four local businesses.