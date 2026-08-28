יום שישי, 28 אוגוסט 2026Friday, August 28, 2026
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Berman Hebrew Academy Orientation

By Jewish Press Staff

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August 28, 2026, 12 AM ET

We’re kicking off New Staff Orientation and welcoming an incredible group of educators and professionals to the Berman community.

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Serials

Persuaded - Chapter I

By Barbara Bensoussan

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