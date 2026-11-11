Beyond the Grill at Churrasko: Steaks, Sparklers, and Sweet Endings

Churrasko Grill House

Meat

368 NY-306, Monsey / New Hempstead, NY 10952

845-400-4040

CRC (Central Rabbinical Congress / Hisachdus HaRabonim)

The word Churrasco, from which the restaurant takes its name, refers to the South American tradition of grilling meat over an open flame, making it a fitting choice for a restaurant known for its steaks. Yet while beef may be the specialty at Monsey's Churrasko Grill House, diners will find plenty to enjoy beyond the grill. Featuring fresh seafood and hearty appetizers as well as creative desserts and cocktails, the menu offers something for everyone at the table.

From the same group behind nearby Montpellier, Churrasko offers a distinctly different experience. Where Montpellier focuses on refined French-inspired cuisine, Churrasko embraces an energetic atmosphere while maintaining the same commitment to quality ingredients and hospitality.

The restaurant's multi-level layout contributes to its distinctive atmosphere, creating visual interest and a sense of activity throughout the dining room. There is an energy here that feels particularly well suited to celebrations. During our visit, several groups of diners were surprised by singing waiters carrying sparklers, transforming ordinary birthday dinners into lively tableside productions. The atmosphere is festive without becoming overwhelming, making it equally appealing for family gatherings and nights out with friends.

Service was another strength. Our waitress was knowledgeable about the menu and happy to answer questions and offer recommendations. Manager Stephen circulated throughout the dining room, checking on guests and helping ensure everything ran smoothly. His friendly and patient demeanor added to the restaurant's welcoming atmosphere and reinforced the sense that hospitality is taken seriously.

We began with the Beef Gnocchi, a generous appetizer substantial enough to serve as an entrée. Tender braised beef was paired with creamy sautéed mushrooms and pillowy gnocchi, creating a rich and satisfying dish. The combination was hearty without feeling heavy, and the portion size made it particularly suitable for sharing.

We also sampled the Honey-Glazed Salmon, a pan-seared fillet finished with a sweet-and-spicy glaze and served alongside roasted cauliflower drizzled with salsa verde, a bright herb-based sauce that added freshness and acidity to the plate. The sweetness of the glaze complemented the richness of the salmon, while the cauliflower contributed depth and texture.

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For diners struggling to choose among the restaurant's various steak offerings, the Steak Flight provides an appealing solution. Essentially a sampler plate of three different cuts, it includes skirt steak, hanger steak, and New York strip, each prepared to your liking. The format allows diners to compare the characteristics of the cuts side by side, from the skirt steak's robust, beef-forward flavor to the hanger steak's richness and the New York strip's classic steakhouse appeal.

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The side dishes were worthy of attention as well. A creamy coleslaw provided a crisp, refreshing contrast to the richness of the steaks, while the sweet potato wedges balanced a lightly crisp exterior with a soft center. Too often, side dishes feel like an afterthought. Here, they complemented the restaurant's main attractions nicely.

The dessert menu showcases the kitchen's attention to texture as much as flavor. The Peanut Butter Chocolate Tart paired a cookie crust with silky chocolate cream, layered over peanut butter sauce and finished with a sprinkling of peanuts. The combination of creamy, crunchy, and nutty elements made for a satisfying take on a familiar flavor pairing.

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Another standout was the Pistachio Dubai Deluxe Milkshake. One of four milkshake options on the menu, it combines pistachio flavors with vanilla ice cream and crushed pistachios. Inspired by the Dubai chocolate trend that has become increasingly popular in recent years, it manages to feel indulgent without becoming overly sweet. Most impressive was how successfully it replicated the rich mouthfeel of a traditional dairy milkshake while remaining pareve. There was no sense of compromise in either flavor or texture.

Families dining with children will also appreciate some of the restaurant's more playful offerings. Cones of cotton candy, for example, provide a simple but memorable treat for younger guests and further reinforce Churrasko's family-friendly atmosphere.

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The evening concluded with the Mocha Fudge Dessert Cocktail, which was practically a dessert in its own right. Served in a chocolate-swirled martini glass, it combined vanilla cream and coffee liqueur into a smooth, richly flavored drink. Cocoa beans, fresh mint, and a maraschino cherry completed the presentation, creating a cocktail that was as attractive as it was enjoyable.

Churrasko Grill House may take its name from grilled meat, but the restaurant's appeal extends well beyond its steaks. Between the festive atmosphere, attentive service, varied menu, thoughtful side dishes, and strong execution throughout the meal, it succeeds in creating a dining experience that feels both elevated and approachable. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, gathering with family, or simply looking for an enjoyable night out, Churrasko offers plenty of reasons to return.