What frightened Yaakov most as Eisav approached with his army? According to the Beis HaLevi, not even the prospect that he and his family might be killed. His greatest fear lay elsewhere.

Explaining “Vayira Yaakov me'od vayeitzer lo” (Bereishis 32:8), Rav Yosef Dov Soloveitchik, founder of the Brisker dynasty, teaches that Yaakov's deepest distress concerned the chillul Hashem an attack would cause and the Heavenly suffering this would bring. Facing mortal danger, Yaakov nonetheless looked beyond his own welfare toward Hashem.

This ideal, rooted in Chazal and also well developed in Chassidic thought, challenges our tendency to make ourselves – even our religious achievements – our central focus.

Four Appearances of the Word Anochi

When initially fleeing his brother, Yaakov awakens from his extraordinary dream and declares, “Achein yeish Hashem bamakom hazeh v'anochi lo yadati,” surely Hashem is present here, and I did not know (Bereishis 28:16). The first Rebbe of Radomsk (in his Tiferes Shlomo) notes that the gematria of the word achein equals 72, corresponding to Hashem’s 72-letter Name associated with chesed, representing the Divine kindness that Yaakov successfully drew down to the world.(1) Yaakov accomplished this through anochi lo yadati, not “knowing” his own anochi, his “I.” His conscious awareness was not focused on himself, but instead directed toward Hashem.

An early and important source for the deeper meaning behind the word anochi is cited in Mayim Rabim by Rav Yechiel Michel, the Magid of Zhlotchov and disciple of the Baal Shem Tov. Moshe declares, “Anochi omeid bein Hashem uveineichem” (“I stood between Hashem and you,” Devarim 5:5), a phrase that on its surface refers to Moshe’s role as intermediary at Har Sinai. The Maggid instead interprets the pasuk to indicate that what stands to separate between us and Hashem is Anochi, the sense of “I,” focus on self. Strikingly, even Torah learning and other service of Hashem, he explains, become obstacles when we focus more on our own spiritual achievements than on the One we seek to serve.

In Knesses Yechezkel, the third Rebbe of Radomsk further interprets Yaakov’s statement anochi lo yadati, arriving at a similar conclusion as found in his grandfather’s Tiferes Shlomo, albeit in a very different way. The word anochi refers to Torah, he explains, recalling “Anochi Hashem Elokecha” of the Aseres HaDibros. Despite years studying in the beis midrash of Shem and Ever, Yaakov’s prophetic dream instilled in him a newfound recognition of how little he actually understood of Hashem. His approach underscores another form of humility, looking beyond oneself and recognizing personal limitations.

Another famous use of the word anochi by Yaakov occurs when he tells Yitzchak, “Anochi Eisav bechorecha” (Bereishis 27:19). Rashi famously parses Yaakov's statement to avoid a straightforward falsehood: “I am [the one bringing food]; Eisav is your firstborn.” In his Kedushas Tzion, Rav Ben-Zion Halberstam of Bobov offers an alternative approach. The one whose guiding principle is anochi, Yaakov meant, whose life revolves around the “I,” is Eisav. Yaakov himself represents the opposite orientation, self-effacing humility and devotion to Hashem. Through this lens, the brothers’ encounter in this week’s parsha of Vayishlach can thus be read not only as a family conflict but as a picture of our continuing struggle against the Eisav within ourselves.

In a teaching recorded in Imrei Shmuel, Rav Shmelke of Nikolsburg extends this struggle to the ultimate redemption. When Eisav lost the blessings, he wept bitterly. The Yalkut Shimoni and Zohar describe the enduring consequences of those tears, which must be overcome before Mashiach arrives. But Jews have already shed countless tears throughout history. Why haven't they canceled Eisav's? Rav Shmelke invokes the halachic principles of min b'mino: When surrounded by a substance of the same type, even a tiny minority is not nullified. Eisav wept for the personal gain of earthly blessings, so Jewish tears that similarly focus primarily on our own individual and material needs resemble his. While there is nothing wrong with asking Hashem for physical health and livelihood, when our prayers become principally about what we need and want, rather than Hashem and our relationship with Him, something important is lacking. Tears over galus haShechinah, Hashem's Presence suffering alongside His people, are fundamentally different from Eisav’s tears (min b’shaino mino) and thereby overcome those of Eisav. Thus, he further reads “Haysah li dimasi lechem yomam valaylah” (Tehillim 42:4) as urging Jewish tears not merely over our own bread but over the question that follows this phrase: “Ayeh Elokecha,” where is your [concern for] Hashem?

Remarkably, there is yet another significant instance where Yaakov uses the word anochi. When Rochel desperately demands children, he responds, “Hatachas Elokim anochi,” am I in place of Hashem? (30:2). The Modzhitzer Rebbe in his Divrei Yisroel notes that anochi and teva (nature), share the gematria 81. Yaakov's response therefore clarifies that anochi, a focus on human and natural efforts, are no substitute for the power of Hashem.

Headfirst into Gehinnom

Rav Elimelech of Lizhensk strikingly declared that if sentenced such by the Heavenly court, he would leap into Gehinnom – eager to fulfill Hashem's will (Ohel Elimelech). Rav Asher of Stolin similarly teaches that on Yom Kippur our deepest concern should not be punishment for sins, but rather how those sins cause pain to Hashem (Mateh Aharon). The issue is not merely whether repentance comes from fear or love. Even repentance can become self-centered when its chief purpose is protecting our own fate rather than repairing our relationship with Hashem.

The Chozeh of Lublin applies this principle to Elisha ben Avuyah, the wayward Tanna known as Acher. When Rabbi Meir urged him to repent, Acher replied that a Heavenly voice had excluded him from teshuva (Chagigah 15a). Why, asks the Chozeh, should that have stopped him? Here was an extraordinary opportunity to repent without hope of personal gain, and therefore entirely lishmah! We might liken it to a student who fails an examination and requests a retake, even after being told his grade will not change. The teacher will surely be moved by his continued insistence, showing he respects the teacher and wants to demonstrate mastery of the material he values. Perhaps this devotion is to what Elie Wiesel refers in his poem “Ani Maamin: A Song Lost and Found Again”: “I believe in you… Even if you punish me for believing in you.” We are charged with self-transcendence, moving beyond personal interests toward something greater than ourselves.

Hashem Is Here

During his imprisonment by the Russian Czar, the Ruzhiner Rebbe offered a startling interpretation of the well-known pasuk “Gam ki eilech b'gei tzalmaves lo ira ra ki Atah imadi” (Tehillim 23:4).

“Lo ira,” I am not afraid. What, then, is the ra, the evil that troubles me? “Ki Atah imadi,” that You, Hashem, are here with me. His anguish was not principally his ordeal, but that Hashem’s Shechinah accompanied him into suffering.

A childhood story about Rav Pinchas Menachem Alter, known as the Pnei Menachem of Ger, offers a complimentary perspective. When the young future Rebbe was asked by his father why Yaakov did not climb the ladder in his dream, the boy replied, “V'hinei Hashem nitzav alav” (Bereishis 28:13), Hashem was already with Yaakov. The goal is not to attain the personal satisfaction of reaching higher, but rather to connect with and serve Hashem.

From Selflessness to Unity

The Imrei Emes of Ger explains the stones Yaakov placed around his head just prior to his prophetic dream. According to Rashi, they quarreled over which would support his head, until Hashem fused them into one. Yaakov's head though still touched only part of the stone, so why did their quarrelling cease? Once united, he answers, each stone experienced another's privilege as its own. Our hands do not resent working to buy shoes for our feet, and parents gladly provide for their children. When another's good is experienced as our own, competition loses its hold.

Social psychologists distinguish between independent and interdependent self-concepts, understanding ourselves primarily as either separate individuals or through relationships integral to our identity. Interdependence does not automatically make someone selfless, but it helps explain how another's success can cease to feel like a personal defeat.

A parable attributed to the Ruzhiner Rebbe tells of two devoted friends. When one was falsely condemned to death, the other rushed to the gallows and himself confessed the crime to save his friend. The condemned man in turn insisted that he himself was the guilty one. Neither deserved punishment, yet each wanted nothing more than to save the other. Astonished, the king pardoned both, provided they accepted him as their third friend. When people love one another so deeply that another's welfare becomes their own, their unity invites the presence of the King of kings.

Final Victory, over the Eisav Within Ourselves

The struggle between Yaakov and Eisav did not end with their encounter in Vayishlach. It continues whenever concern for ourselves competes with concern for Hashem or for others. Yaakov's deepest fear, in the Beis HaLevi's understanding, was not what Eisav might do to him, but what it would mean for Hashem's honor.

Perhaps this is the deepest meaning of anochi lo yadati: Yaakov did not make his own “I” the center of his world. The greatest victory over Eisav comes with overcoming the anochi within ourselves.