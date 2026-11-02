יום שני, 2 נובמבר 2026Monday, November 2, 2026
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Bistro Lasagna Rollades

By Leah Klein

|

November 2, 2026, 11 AM ET

Lasagna wrapped around a secret, gooey string cheese, tucked into a vibrant, sweet garden vegetable marinara, It’s a delicious twist on a classic dish that will have everyone asking for seconds!

Ingredients

Lasagna

  • 1 package lasagna noodles,
    cooked until just firm, then
    drained
  • 1 pack string cheese, cut in half horizontally

Marinara Sauce

  • 3 tablespoons Gefen Olive Oil Oil Olive X-Virgin 1L Gefen (P)
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 1 large beef tomato, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans Gefen Tomato Sauce Sauce Tomato 15Oz Gefen (P)
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • a pinch of red pepper flakes (to taste)

Directions

Prepare the Lasagna Noodles

  1. Boil the lasagna noodles in a large pot of salted water according to package instructions until slightly firm.
  2. Drain them carefully and lay them out flat on a sheet of parchment paper or a clean baking sheet so they don’t stick together.

Prepare the Marinara Sauce

  1. In a large saucepan, heat the three tablespoons olive oil over medium heat.
  2. Sauté the chopped onion, garlic, red pepper, and grated carrots until soft.
  3. Stir in the chopped beef tomato, two cans of tomato sauce, oregano, salt, sugar, and a pinch of red pepper flakes.
  4. Simmer for 10 minutes, then stir in the milk. Remove from heat.

Assemble

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Spread a thin layer of your prepared garden sauce across the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  3. Take a cooked lasagna noodle, place one halved piece of string cheese at one end, and roll the noodle tightly around it.
  4. Place the pasta rolls seam-side down and tightly packed together into the baking dish.
  5. Pour the remaining marinara generously over the top, ensuring all the noodles are covered.
  6. Cover the dish tightly with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
  7. Remove the foil and bake for another five to 10 minutes.

(Kosher.com)

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