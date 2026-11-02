Lasagna wrapped around a secret, gooey string cheese, tucked into a vibrant, sweet garden vegetable marinara, It’s a delicious twist on a classic dish that will have everyone asking for seconds!

Ingredients

Lasagna

1 package lasagna noodles,

cooked until just firm, then

drained

lasagna noodles, cooked until just firm, then drained 1 pack string cheese, cut in half horizontally

Marinara Sauce

3 tablespoons Gefen Olive Oil Oil Olive X-Virgin 1L Gefen (P)

1 onion, finely chopped

onion, finely chopped 3 cloves garlic, minced

garlic, minced 1 red bell pepper, finely diced

red bell pepper, finely diced 1 large beef tomato, finely chopped

beef tomato, finely chopped 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped

carrots, finely chopped 2 (15-ounce) cans Gefen Tomato Sauce Sauce Tomato 15Oz Gefen (P)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

dried oregano 1 teaspoon salt

salt 1/4 cup sugar

sugar 1/2 cup milk

milk a pinch of red pepper flakes (to taste)

Directions

Prepare the Lasagna Noodles

Boil the lasagna noodles in a large pot of salted water according to package instructions until slightly firm. Drain them carefully and lay them out flat on a sheet of parchment paper or a clean baking sheet so they don’t stick together.

Prepare the Marinara Sauce

In a large saucepan, heat the three tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the chopped onion, garlic, red pepper, and grated carrots until soft. Stir in the chopped beef tomato, two cans of tomato sauce, oregano, salt, sugar, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Simmer for 10 minutes, then stir in the milk. Remove from heat.

Assemble