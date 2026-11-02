Categories: Recipes
Bistro Lasagna Rollades
By Leah Klein
|
November 2, 2026, 11 AM ET
Lasagna wrapped around a secret, gooey string cheese, tucked into a vibrant, sweet garden vegetable marinara, It’s a delicious twist on a classic dish that will have everyone asking for seconds!
Ingredients
Lasagna
- 1 package lasagna noodles,
cooked until just firm, then
drained
- 1 pack string cheese, cut in half horizontally
Marinara Sauce
- 3 tablespoons Gefen Olive Oil Oil Olive X-Virgin 1L Gefen (P)
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1 large beef tomato, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped
- 2 (15-ounce) cans Gefen Tomato Sauce Sauce Tomato 15Oz Gefen (P)
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup milk
- a pinch of red pepper flakes (to taste)
Directions
Prepare the Lasagna Noodles
- Boil the lasagna noodles in a large pot of salted water according to package instructions until slightly firm.
- Drain them carefully and lay them out flat on a sheet of parchment paper or a clean baking sheet so they don’t stick together.
Prepare the Marinara Sauce
- In a large saucepan, heat the three tablespoons olive oil over medium heat.
- Sauté the chopped onion, garlic, red pepper, and grated carrots until soft.
- Stir in the chopped beef tomato, two cans of tomato sauce, oregano, salt, sugar, and a pinch of red pepper flakes.
- Simmer for 10 minutes, then stir in the milk. Remove from heat.
Assemble
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Spread a thin layer of your prepared garden sauce across the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Take a cooked lasagna noodle, place one halved piece of string cheese at one end, and roll the noodle tightly around it.
- Place the pasta rolls seam-side down and tightly packed together into the baking dish.
- Pour the remaining marinara generously over the top, ensuring all the noodles are covered.
- Cover the dish tightly with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake for another five to 10 minutes.