יום ראשון, 16 אוגוסט 2026Sunday, August 16, 2026
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Black Bean Fudge Muffins

By Mimi Sharaby

|

August 16, 2026, 8 AM ET

Nope, your eyes did not deceive you. It does say “black beans” and “muffin” in the same sentence. Protein packed and super fudgy – you’ll have so much fun letting your friends and family taste them and then dropping the secret ingredient bomb on them!

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup high quality Dutch cocoa, such as Gefen
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1/3 cup dark chocolate chunks or chips, plus additional for sprinkling

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a muffin tin with baking liners and spray the inside of each.

2. Place black beans with one egg in food processor and process until beans are well blended. Add in the two other eggs, maple, oil, vanilla, and coffee and blend until very smooth.

3. Add in dry ingredients and then fold in nuts and chocolate. Divide batter into 10 to 12 of the cups and sprinkle a bit more chocolate chunks over the tops.

4. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool completely.

(Kosher.com)

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