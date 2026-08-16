Nope, your eyes did not deceive you. It does say “black beans” and “muffin” in the same sentence. Protein packed and super fudgy – you’ll have so much fun letting your friends and family taste them and then dropping the secret ingredient bomb on them!

Ingredients

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

black beans, rinsed and drained 3 eggs, divided

eggs, divided 1/2 cup Gefen Pure Maple Syrup

Gefen Pure Maple Syrup 3 tablespoons Heaven & Earth Avocado Oil

Heaven & Earth Avocado Oil 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

pure vanilla extract 1 tablespoon brewed coffee

1/2 cup high quality Dutch cocoa, such as Gefen

high quality Dutch cocoa, such as Gefen 1 teaspoon baking powder

baking powder 1/2 teaspoon salt

salt 1/3 cup chopped walnuts

chopped walnuts 1/3 cup dark chocolate chunks or chips, plus additional for sprinkling

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a muffin tin with baking liners and spray the inside of each.

2. Place black beans with one egg in food processor and process until beans are well blended. Add in the two other eggs, maple, oil, vanilla, and coffee and blend until very smooth.

3. Add in dry ingredients and then fold in nuts and chocolate. Divide batter into 10 to 12 of the cups and sprinkle a bit more chocolate chunks over the tops.

4. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool completely.