Black Christian Leadership Council on Israel Relations Rebukes Obama

(Oct. 20, 2026 / JNS) A national organization of Black American pastors on Monday categorically rejected an assertion made by former U.S. President Barack Obama that Israel “took land off people,” saying that claim was a dangerous omission of the Jewish people’s three-thousand-year-old connection to the Holy Land.

The strong pushback by the Christian leaders came just days after the first Black president made the contested remarks in Northern Ireland, adopting a common claim used by anti-Israel activists.

“When a former president of the United States tells a European arena that Israel was founded on theft, he hands a talking point to every campus mob, every synagogue vandal and every ideologue who has spent half a century teaching that the Jewish state is a colonial crime,” said the Black Christian Leadership Council on Israel.

“The Council will not be silent while that happens, and we will not let the claim go unanswered in the African American churches we serve,” the statement added.

The church leaders noted that Obama himself had called Israel “the historic homeland of the Jewish people” during a 2013 visit to Israel, and had highlighted that Jews lived, worked the soil and prayed in that land more than 3,000 years ago.

“He was right then. He is wrong now. Nothing in the ground changed between 2013 and 2026. Only the audience did,” the statement continued.

The pastors added that in his Belfast speech, the former president omitted the historical connection of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel, noting that it was never emptied of Jews and was both lawfully recognized and legally purchased.

The group, which was established this summer and seeks to revive historic Black–Jewish relations, plans to lead a major pilgrimage to Israel next month of 500 pastors and church leaders.

The tour, which has been dubbed “Unfinished Business,” commemorates a large-scale Holy Land visit originally planned by Martin Luther King Jr. in November 1967, which was postponed following the Six-Day War and later prevented by his assassination in 1968.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also fired back at Obama’s remarks.

“The Jewish people are not foreign occupiers in the land of our forefathers,” Netanyahu responded in a video rebuke posted on X.

“Our land is not stolen land. This is our homeland; it’s called Judea. That’s where Jews come from. We’ve been attached to it for thousands of years,” he added.