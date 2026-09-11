Categories: Jewish Community / Community Currents
Bonding at Brauser Maimonides Academy
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September 11, 2026, 4 PM ET
The Class of 2027 kicked off their year at BMA with an unforgettable day of bonding and team building at Tigertail! The boys challenged themselves on the ropes course, while the girls took to the water for paddleboarding. Both groups also tackled the Aqua Challenge separately—pushing past their fears, cheering one another on and strengthening the friendships they’ve built throughout their years at BMA.