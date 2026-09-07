Brisket with Red Wine and Silan

For this brisket, I use a simple spice rub that brings out amazing flavors every time. Slow cooked with red wine, it turns tender and rich. It’s so perfect for a special Shabbos meal or Yom Tov.

Ingredients

Rub

1 tablespoon Haddar Kosher Salt

Haddar Kosher Salt 1 tablespoon garlic powder

garlic powder 1 tablespoon (Pereg Smoked) Paprika

1 tablespoon Gefen Onion Powder

Gefen Onion Powder 1 teaspoon black pepper

Meat

3-to-4-pound brisket

brisket 1 large onion, sliced

onion, sliced 3/4 cup Tuscanini Red Wine

1/3 cup silan, such as Heaven & Earth Date Syrup

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Place the meat in a pan.

3. In a small bowl, combine the salt, garlic power, paprika, onion powder, and pepper.

4. Pat the rub into the meat.

5. Pour red wine and silan over the meat.

6. Bake, covered, for three to four hours or until soft.

7. Once cooked and cooled, slice meat and return to the sauce.

Notes:

Freezes well.