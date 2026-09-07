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Brisket with Red Wine and Silan

By Shaindy Siff

|

September 7, 2026, 10 AM ET

For this brisket, I use a simple spice rub that brings out amazing flavors every time. Slow cooked with red wine, it turns tender and rich. It’s so perfect for a special Shabbos meal or Yom Tov.

Ingredients

Rub

Meat

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Place the meat in a pan.

3. In a small bowl, combine the salt, garlic power, paprika, onion powder, and pepper.

4. Pat the rub into the meat.

5. Pour red wine and silan over the meat.

6. Bake, covered, for three to four hours or until soft.

7. Once cooked and cooled, slice meat and return to the sauce.

Notes:

Freezes well.

(Kosher.com)

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