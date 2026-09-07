Categories: Recipes
Brisket with Red Wine and Silan
By Shaindy Siff
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September 7, 2026, 10 AM ET
For this brisket, I use a simple spice rub that brings out amazing flavors every time. Slow cooked with red wine, it turns tender and rich. It’s so perfect for a special Shabbos meal or Yom Tov.
Ingredients
Rub
- 1 tablespoon Haddar Kosher Salt
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon (Pereg Smoked) Paprika
- 1 tablespoon Gefen Onion Powder
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Meat
- 3-to-4-pound brisket
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 3/4 cup Tuscanini Red Wine
- 1/3 cup silan, such as Heaven & Earth Date Syrup
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Place the meat in a pan.
3. In a small bowl, combine the salt, garlic power, paprika, onion powder, and pepper.
4. Pat the rub into the meat.
5. Pour red wine and silan over the meat.
6. Bake, covered, for three to four hours or until soft.
7. Once cooked and cooled, slice meat and return to the sauce.
Notes:
Freezes well.