Bruce Blakeman Wants to Save New York: The GOP’s Gubernatorial Pick Speaks About His Priorities

As Election Day nears, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York governor, is making his final pitch to voters. In an interview with The Jewish Press, hedrew sharp contrasts between himself and Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, framing his platform around proactive law enforcement and opposition to radical policies. (The Jewish Press reached out to members of Hochul’s team to conduct an interview but did not receive a response to do so.)

We just saw the latest poll and it shows that you cut the gap [by about half] with Governor Hochul, to where she’s ahead by about ten points.

Well, actually, it’s much better than that. That’s a phony poll. All the polls that I’ve seen are polls that have us within four points of Kathy Hochul. So, we are neck and neck, well within the margin of error, and those [other] polls are completely inaccurate. We’ve polled extensively and we’ve seen other people’s polls, and it is a dead heat, virtually. That’s why Kathy Hochul is spending $6 million attacking me – because she knows she’s in a fight, and that’s a fight that we’re going to win.

The good news for you in the Marist poll is that you’re leading among independents 49% to 42%. What can you do to close the gap? It’s clear there’s a bit of a gap no matter what poll you look at. The number one question I get when I mention your name is, “Can he win?”

Not only can I win, I’m going to win because every day Democrats come up to me and say, “Bruce, I’m a lifelong Democrat, I’ve never voted Republican in my life, but I’m voting for you this year. We’ve had enough with our party. Our party is insane. It’s being run by people who are antisemitic, anti-Christian, anti-American. They don’t share our values. This isn’t the Democratic Party of Mario Cuomo, Hugh Carey, Ed Koch, or even Bill Clinton.” The difference between the Democrats then and the group run by Zohran Mamdani, AOC, and now Hochul is that they hate American values. That’s why so many Democrats and independents are voting for me this year.

Even if you don’t like Mamdani, everyone acknowledges he ran a great campaign by closing the large gap against Andrew Cuomo. One major strategy was his clever use of social media. Do you think you need to do more on social media?

I don’t think he ran a great campaign. The turnout was extremely low, and good people didn’t vote. Now we’re stuck with Zohran Mamdani for at least three more years, and he’s somebody that does not share our values. He’s somebody that is hell-bent on destroying the economy of New York City. He’s made it less safe for all New Yorkers, but particularly Jewish New Yorkers. We have to remember – he only won 51 to 49.

But to get back to the heart of your question, our social media is incredibly vibrant. Last month alone, there were 64 million views of our content, which would put us probably in the top five of any campaign in America.

Blakeman meeting with members of the community in Sullivan country, on August 23. (Courtesy)

Speaking of Mamdani, if you won, how could you use the powers of the governorship to put some guardrails around some of his more radical policies? Also, what can you do to help protect Jewish New Yorkers in a way that he’s not doing?

First of all, the governor of the state of New York has tremendous power, and tremendous power over New York City. So, I will not let Zohran Mamdani destroy the economy of New York City. I will not let Zohran Mamdani make it less safe for people in New York City, and I will not tolerate any acts of antisemitism in New York City. As governor, if he doesn’t protect New York City, I will.

What specific policies could you put in place to do that? Any additional funding for law enforcement?

First of all, let’s talk about what happened at Columbia University and in New York City with the paid political thugs that said that they were part of the Free Palestine movement. The same ones who took over Columbia University, our bridges, and our streets, and committed acts of violence against Jews and harassed Jews, came to my county. When they came to my county, they got a different reception than they got in New York City. I had tanks, I had horses, I had dogs, I had SWAT teams, I had emergency service units, I had helicopters, and when they tried to storm a synagogue, it was over in 15 minutes. I will not fool around with people who commit antisemitic acts in the State of New York. People frequently ask me, “What would you have done if you were governor?” I would have said to the City of New York, “You better clean it up now and end it, or I will do it as governor with the State Police and, if necessary, the National Guard.”

What about terrorism? The threat profile has been elevated due to 10/7 and the Iran War. What would be your approaches to counterterrorism?

I actually have a certificate in Homeland Security Management. Earlier in my career, I was the vice chairman of the Security Committee of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, where every asset owned by that agency is a high-interest terrorist target. So, I know what to do. You take a layered approach to homeland security. First of all, you need to have enough personnel – that means police officers and other law enforcement professionals – so there is a human component to it. There’s a construction and engineering component, such as hardening assets. There’s a technological component to it, such as having things like cameras and other types of identification technology. On top of that, the fourth layer is intelligence, which is probably the most important. If you have good intelligence, you can stop a terrorist attack; the other three layers will only mitigate a terrorist attack. The fact is that you have to invest in good intelligence, and that’s why in my county we have probably one of the most sophisticated intelligence centers of any police department in the world.

You mention intelligence. I asked Mayor Eric Adams, when he was in office, whether he planned to reactivate the intel program that went into certain communities to try to collect intelligence firsthand that was discontinued for political correctness reasons. He did not want to do it. What’s your position on that? Even though there are a lot of peaceful Muslims, for example, the fact is that a large number of terrorists are radical Islamists.

First of all, in homeland security, you don’t target people. You don’t target an ethnic group, a race, or a religion. What you do is you go where the leads take you, wherever they take you. If they take you to one community, then you go there. As you said, for political correctness, they are eliminating places where you can go for the leads and evidence that you need. You can follow the lead – just base it on good police work, good intelligence-gathering, and a set of values and principles that are rooted in the law.

Let’s turn now to the other issue that’s of particular importance for our audience, which is affordability.

I’m being told I have another interview. Let’s do one more question, and then I’ve got to hit the road, unfortunately.

In that case, let me ask about something more personal. When I mention your name to Jewish voters, many are not aware that you are Jewish and very involved with the community. Can you tell us a little bit about your background, how you’re involved currently in the Jewish community religiously, and how it has influenced your public service?

That’s a good question, and thank you for asking. I’m a proud Jew. I am a Zionist, and I live in a community where we have a wonderful congregation. I belong to a Modern Orthodox synagogue, and basically, all the important decisions that I make in life – whether it has to do with politics or my personal life – I always pray to G-d each and every day for guidance, strength, and wisdom. I pray every day, and I feel that whatever blessings I have, those blessings come from Hashem.

We could definitely use more spirituality in politics. In fact, a lot of Jewish people, especially college students, are afraid to get into public service now because of antisemitism. What would be your message to them?

That’s exactly the reason why they should get into politics. They should fight. This is a battle – this is a battle for our future. This is a battle for our safety, and you shouldn’t shy away from entering into the battle to protect yourself and your family. That’s why I’m doing this, because there’s a variety of reasons why I feel that New York State is on the decline. We’re the most overtaxed state in America, our utility bills are 70% higher than the national average, and Kathy Hochul is the most pro-criminal governor in the United States of America. People are miserable and unhappy. She’s now associated herself with a mayor who is antisemitic, anti-Christian, and anti-American.

There are a variety of reasons why people should join the fight. I invite them to do so – tell them to go to blakemanfornewyork.com and get in this battle. Don’t be shy, don’t be reticent, don’t be afraid. The fact of the matter is that if we don’t fight, there is much to be afraid of. If we fight together in this battle to win this election, we will win.

This is an edited transcript.