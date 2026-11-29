On Erev Yom Kippur 2017, a Jewish resident of Airmont, New York, was busy getting ready for high holy day when he was contacted by the local fire inspector concerning the village’s zoning code.

According to a federal lawsuit subsequently filed against the village, the inspector demanded that the homeowner dismantle his eight-by-eight-foot sukkah, citing various safety concerns. Curiously, the very same sukkah would apparently be acceptable if erected behind the house, where it would not be visible from the street.

The homeowner offered to move it after Yom Kippur. The inspector allegedly threatened to return with marshals that evening and evict his wife and young children.

Instead of preparing for Kol Nidrei, the homeowner found himself dismantling his sukkah.

This incident is among those highlighted in a brief submitted to the United States Supreme Court this week by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and the Hindu American Foundation. The Orthodox Union and several other Jewish organizations have also weighed in.

The case that brought these organizations together? A Catholic church in Kentucky that wants to build a shrine.



From Kentucky to Rockland County

The Missionaries of Saint John the Baptist, a Catholic religious organization in Park Hills, Kentucky, sought to construct a 16-by-39-foot outdoor religious shrine, known as a grotto, on a hillside adjoining its church.

Although the proposed construction was not directly permitted under the existing zoning ordinance, the local zoning board approved the project in 2021. Neighboring homeowners sued to overturn that approval.

Last December, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled against the church, reasoning that it could potentially build a smaller shrine on its original property. The court characterized having to settle for a smaller shrine as a “mere inconvenience.”

The church argues that squeezing a smaller shrine between a parking lot, a church, and a busy road defeats the purpose of creating a secluded place for prayer and religious reflection.

Sound familiar?

Imagine being told that you can build your sukkah in your backyard, but not your front yard. That might seem perfectly reasonable to a zoning official who has never opened a Shulchan Aruch. But what if your backyard is covered by trees?

Or suppose your shul wants to erect a sukkah large enough to accommodate its members. Can the village insist that it be half the size? Conversely, does religious freedom entitle the shul to extend its sukkah across the entire front lawn, right up to the sidewalk?

The U.S. Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the Kentucky case on January 20, could establish the legal standard by which such disputes are decided.



How Big a Sukkah Do You Really Need?

In 2000, following extensive congressional hearings documenting religious discrimination through zoning laws, Congress unanimously passed the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, better known as RLUIPA.

The law provides that when a covered zoning restriction imposes a “substantial burden” on religious exercise, the government must demonstrate a compelling reason for the restriction and establish that there is no less restrictive way to accomplish its objective.

The beauty of this provision is that one need not prove antisemitism. Even a well-intentioned municipality can violate the law.

The catch is that the religious institution must first establish that the burden placed upon it is substantial.

Suppose a shul wants a 3,000-square-foot sukkah, but the town will only permit one measuring 1,000 square feet. Who should have to explain themselves? The shul, for wanting a larger sukkah, or the town, for refusing to allow it?

The Catholic organization argues that prohibiting a particular religious use of its property is itself a substantial burden. The homeowners contend that courts must consider whether reasonable alternatives exist.

Interestingly, the federal government, which has also submitted a brief supporting the church, offers something of a middle ground. Alternatives can be considered, but they must genuinely accommodate the religious practice in question. A sukkah under a tree, for example, is not much of an alternative.



You Knew What You Were Buying

Another aspect of the case may prove even more consequential for growing Orthodox Jewish communities.

Suppose a congregation purchases a house on a quiet residential block with the express intention of knocking it down and building a 500-seat shul, knowing full well that the proposed development violates the existing zoning laws.

Can it then claim that those very laws violate its religious freedom?

Several federal courts have rejected substantial-burden claims under similar circumstances, reasoning that the religious institutions created their own predicament.

But this past July, a federal appellate court took a different approach in a case involving the Wyoming Valley Yeshiva in Pennsylvania.

The municipality had prohibited occupancy of properties being used for religious activities and student housing. The dissenting judge argued that the congregation knew about the zoning restrictions when acquiring the properties. The majority rejected that reasoning and found that the congregation was likely to succeed on its substantial-burden claim against the zoning enforcement.

The homeowners in Kentucky argue that the church similarly created its own problem.

There is some intuitive appeal to that argument. The neighbors presumably bought their homes in reliance on the zoning laws, too.

But what happens when a growing Jewish community needs another shul and virtually no properties within walking distance are zoned for houses of worship?

If knowing about the restrictions before purchasing property can defeat a substantial-burden claim, a municipality determined to keep Orthodox Jews out could undermine that particular federal protection simply by getting its zoning laws on the books before they arrive.

The church argues that knowing about a restriction does not make it any less burdensome. The Supreme Court may now resolve that disagreement.



When Zoning Becomes Antisemitism

The statistics are striking. During RLUIPA’s first twenty years, Jewish institutions accounted for approximately one in five religious land-use lawsuits and amicus briefs filed by the Department of Justice, despite Jews representing less than two percent of American adults in the demographic data cited by the department.

Consider some of the incidents highlighted in the Brandeis Center’s brief:

Airmont, New York: The federal government has sued this Rockland County village three times over discrimination against Orthodox Jews. The first lawsuit resulted in a jury finding of discrimination. Subsequent controversies involved yeshiva dormitories, residential minyanim, sukkahs, and even restrictions governing public baths that were allegedly used to prohibit private mikvahs. Another federal consent decree was entered in 2023.

Jackson Township, New Jersey: Following complaints about the appearance of sukkahs, township officials allegedly interpreted zoning provisions to require advance approval for their construction and issued violations to Jewish homeowners. The state also alleged discriminatory surveillance of Jewish homes suspected of hosting minyanim, as well as restrictions targeting eruvim, yeshivas, and dormitories. In 2023, the New Jersey attorney general announced a $575,000 settlement, including suspended penalties.

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey: On three occasions, according to the Justice Department, the borough purchased or rezoned properties that Valley Chabad had sought to acquire. When Chabad tried expanding on its existing property, including constructing a mikvah, that application was denied. Federal litigation ultimately resulted in an agreement permitting construction and a separate $1.5 million settlement with Chabad.

Litchfield, Connecticut: A historic district commission rejected Chabad’s proposed expansion, which included a mikvah and a tower displaying a Magen David. A federal judge eventually ruled that denying Chabad the space it needed for religious activities violated RLUIPA. Interestingly, the judge did not require approval of everything Chabad requested, including a swimming pool and a second story for the rabbi’s residence.

Pomona, New York: The village adopted regulations governing dormitories and wetlands that would restrict a proposed rabbinical college. In 2019, a federal appellate court upheld findings that two of the ordinances had been motivated by religious discrimination.

Apparently, even wetlands regulations can become instruments of antisemitism.



What Should the Supreme Court Do?

Nobody wants a shul that blocks emergency vehicles, a yeshiva that creates dangerous traffic conditions, or a sukkah that presents a genuine fire hazard.

Religious freedom does not mean freedom from every zoning law.

But there is a world of difference between protecting public safety and protecting the neighborhood from the sight of a sukkah.

Congress expressly provided that a religious practice need not be obligatory or central to one’s religion to receive protection. A Jewish institution should not have to convince a zoning official that its particular minhagim or halachic requirements are sufficiently important to warrant respect.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court may decide that the Kentucky church is entitled to build its shrine, uphold the ruling against it, or send the case back for further consideration.

For Orthodox Jews, the legal standard the Court establishes may matter far more than whether that particular shrine ever gets built.

A protective standard would not necessarily allow every shul to build its sukkah all the way to the sidewalk or every yeshiva to construct dormitories wherever it pleases. But it could make it considerably more difficult for municipalities to interfere with religious life without adequately justifying their actions.

After all, the right to practice Judaism means considerably more than the right to believe in it. It means being able to build a shul, establish a mikvah, educate our children, and eat in a sukkah.

And preferably, to spend Erev Yom Kippur preparing for Yom Kippur rather than arguing with the local building department.