Chabad and ZAKA Join Forces

To Launch International Emergency Response, Search and Rescue Unit for Jewish Communities Worldwide

ZAKA Search & Rescue and Chabad have announced the establishment of a joint international emergency response, search and rescue and Chesed Shel Emes (care for the deceased) unit to provide rapid, professional assistance to Jewish communities facing emergencies and disasters worldwide.

The initiative was announced during the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus HaShluchim) in New York, bringing together Chabad’s worldwide network of emissaries with the experience and operational capabilities of ZAKA’s International Unit.

The new ZAKA-Chabad Unit brings together two of the Jewish world’s longest-established humanitarian and assistance organizations, combining Chabad’s extensive presence in Jewish communities worldwide with ZAKA’s operational experience responding to disasters, terrorist attacks, missing-person cases and complex emergencies.