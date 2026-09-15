Categories: Jewish Community / Community Currents
Chabad Jewish Center of San Marco and Greater Downtown Sefer Torah Dedication
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September 14, 2026, 6 PM ET
Chabad of San Marco - Jacksonville marked a historic milestone with the joyous dedication of its very first Torah scroll! The final letters were written in the heart of town before the Torah was carried through the streets under a canopy, welcomed by our community with music and dancing, to its new home. A moment we'll cherish for years to come!