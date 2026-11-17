Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Merrick-Bellmore-Wantagh invites the entire community to celebrate Chanukah at its 20th Annual Chanukah Experience, taking place on Monday, December 7, at 6:00 PM, at the Merrick LIRR station, near the gazebo at Merrick Avenue and Sunrise Highway.

This year's celebration will feature the lighting of a magnificent 13-foot Grand Menorah, festive Chanukah music and dancing, a special gelt drop, and performances by students of the Alan & Tatyana Forman Jewish Early Learning Center (JELC) and Chabad Hebrew School. Hot cocoa, fresh latkes, and delicious donuts will be served, adding to the warmth and festive spirit of the evening.

The festivities will begin at 6:00 PM with the Grand Menorah Lighting and Chanukah -celebration, featuring music, dancing, dignitary greetings, and a special gelt drop. At 6:30 PM, the celebration will continue with a heartwarming performance starring the children of JELC Preschool and Chabad Hebrew School.This year's celebration will also include a special Installation and Welcome for Rabbi Mendel and Esther Malka Kramer and their family,who are joining Chabad Center for Jewish Life as Associate Rabbi and Rebbetzin. Together, they will help strengthen and expand Chabad's educational initiatives, youth programs, and spiritual outreach, marking an exciting new chapter in the growth of the local Jewish community.

The event is free and open to the public. Advance RSVP is requested at www.ChabadJewishLife.org/light.