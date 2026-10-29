יום חמישי, 29 אוקטובר 2026Thursday, October 29, 2026
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Chabad of Orange County Celebrates “The Great Sukkot Harvest” with a Festive Community  Celebration

By Jewish Press Staff

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October 29, 2026, 4 PM ET

Families from throughout Orange County gathered at Chabad of Orange County, led by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, for The Great Sukkot Harvest, a lively celebration of Sukkot filled with tradition, family activities, delicious food and community spirit.   Families enjoyed pony rides, miniature golf and a Sukkot pumpkin patch, where children selected pumpkins and transformed them with colorful decorations and sparkling embellishments.  

(Courtesy)

(Courtesy)

Families also got a taste of fall with a hands-on apple cider donut-making station, rolling, coating and enjoying their own sweet seasonal treats.  Younger children had the opportunity to color and create their own life size miniature sukkah. Guests gathered inside Chabad’s large sukkah to enjoy an array of delicious food and spend time as a community.  Participants also had the opportunity to perform one of Sukkot’s most distinctive traditions; shaking the four kinds, a practice which represents the harvest as well as unity.

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