Chabad of Sonoma Valley Grand Opening

The Sonoma Jewish community marked a huge milestone with the opening of our new location! In just two years, Chabad of Sonoma Valley has grown into a vibrant and growing Jewish community, bringing people from all different backgrounds together. Our new space will serve as the central office and home base from which we operate and coordinate our many programs, events, and community initiatives throughout Sonoma Valley. We’re excited for this new chapter and look forward to welcoming even more people through our doors!

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