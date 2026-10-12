יום שני, 12 אוקטובר 2026Monday, October 12, 2026
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Chabad of Ulster County Dedicates Ariel and Kfir Playroom in Memory of October 7 Children

By Jewish Press Staff

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October 12, 2026, 10 AM ET

Chabad of Ulster County held a moving dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony recently, for its newly renovated Ariel & Kfir Playroom, created in memory of Ariel and Kfir Bibas.The program began with children Shmuly Hecht and Dovi Itkin reciting Psalms for the safety of Israel. Esther Rivkah Hecht and Lilly Itkinthen read a poem about the playroom becoming a place of happiness and joy for children, while preserving the memory of Ariel and Kfir.

(Courtesy)

Rabbi Yitzhak Hecht spoke about transforming sadness into happiness, darkness into light and negativity into positivity, drawing inspiration from the Torah portion and the concept of blessings that can emerge from difficult circumstances. Maurice Shnaidergreat uncle of Ariel and Kfir, shared heartfelt and emotional words with those gathered. He expressed his deep appreciation to the Rabbis and Rebbetzins who continue to lead the community in turning sadness into joy and bringing inspiration and connection to so many, as well as to everyone who helped make the playroom a reality and joined in the special dedication. Rabbi AB Itkin led the affixing of the mezuzah, followed by the ribbon cutting and reading of the dedication plaque. The ceremony concluded with the blowing of the shofar in honor of the month of Elul.

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