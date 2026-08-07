Challah-Crumb Schnitzel

Ingredients

3 pounds precut thin chicken cutlets

precut thin chicken cutlets 2 cups bread crumbs (I prefer homemade crumbs, from leftover toasted challah processed in the food processor)

bread crumbs (I prefer homemade crumbs, from leftover toasted challah processed in the food processor) 1 teaspoon Pereg Barbecue or Pereg Jerusalem seasoning

Pereg Barbecue or Pereg Jerusalem seasoning 1/2 teaspoon Pereg Turmeric

Pereg Turmeric salt, to taste

oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil, for frying

2 eggs

eggs 1/2 teaspoon paprika

1. Rinse chicken cutlets and dry with a paper towel. Set aside.

Directions

2. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and add some salt and paprika. Place all chicken cutlets in the bowl and mix well until all are covered with the eggs.

3. In a large plate with raised edges, place the bread crumbs. Mix in the spices and some salt. Cover each cutlet with bread crumbs on both sides and set aside on a plate. Repeat that process with all the cutlets.

4. Preheat oil in a skillet on medium flame. To check that the oil is ready, drop a crumb of bread in the oil. If the oil is bubbling, you can start frying.

5. Place the coated cutlets in the skillet for two to four minutes each side. Flip the schnitzel only when you see that the edges are getting golden brown. Also keep some room in the skillet so you can easily flip the cutlets.

6. When both sides of the cutlets are golden brown, remove to a tray padded with paper towel to absorb the grease. Repeat the process with the rest of the cutlets.