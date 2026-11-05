When making your challahs on erev Shabbos, pinch off enough dough for one loaf to make these twists. It’s the perfect way to get a fun, warm, and delicious lunch on the table for the kids with zero extra dough prep.

Ingredients

Challah Pizza Twists

challah dough (size you would use for one large challah)

1/2 cup pizza sauce

pizza sauce 1 and 1/2 cups shredded cheese

Topping

1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water)

egg (beaten with water) 1 teaspoon dried oregano

dried oregano 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder shredded cheese

Dipping Sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

olive oil 1 cube Gefen Frozen Garlic Cubes Garlic Crushed 2.8Oz Gefen (D)

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

crushed red pepper flakes 1 cup Gefen Tomato Sauce Sauce Tomato 15Oz Gefen (P)

1/2 teaspoon oregano

oregano 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

onion powder 1 teaspoon sugar

sugar 1/4 cup sour cream

Directions

Prepare the Challah Pizza Twists

On a lightly floured surface, roll your challah dough into a large, thin rectangle. Spread your pizza sauce thinly over only one half of the dough. Cover the sauce completely with the shredded cheese. Fold the bare half of the dough completely over the filled half. Using a pizza cutter or a sharp knife, cut the dough crosswise into strips about one inch wide. You should get roughly 10 to 12 strips. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Brush the exposed dough parts of each twist with your egg wash, then sprinkle garlic powder, dried oregano, and shredded cheese over the entire tray. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until the dough is golden.

Prepare the Dipping Sauce