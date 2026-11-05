Categories: Recipes
Challah Pizza Twists
By Leah Klein
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November 5, 2026, 10 AM ET
When making your challahs on erev Shabbos, pinch off enough dough for one loaf to make these twists. It’s the perfect way to get a fun, warm, and delicious lunch on the table for the kids with zero extra dough prep.
Ingredients
Challah Pizza Twists
- challah dough (size you would use for one large challah)
- 1/2 cup pizza sauce
- 1 and 1/2 cups shredded cheese
Topping
- 1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water)
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- shredded cheese
Dipping Sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cube Gefen Frozen Garlic Cubes Garlic Crushed 2.8Oz Gefen (D)
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 cup Gefen Tomato Sauce Sauce Tomato 15Oz Gefen (P)
- 1/2 teaspoon oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 cup sour cream
Directions
Prepare the Challah Pizza Twists
- On a lightly floured surface, roll your challah dough into a large, thin rectangle.
- Spread your pizza sauce thinly over only one half of the dough.
- Cover the sauce completely with the shredded cheese.
- Fold the bare half of the dough completely over the filled half.
- Using a pizza cutter or a sharp knife, cut the dough crosswise into strips about one inch wide. You should get roughly 10 to 12 strips.
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Brush the exposed dough parts of each twist with your egg wash, then sprinkle garlic powder, dried oregano, and shredded cheese over the entire tray.
- Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until the dough is golden.
Prepare the Dipping Sauce
- Add all the ingredients to a small saucepan over medium-low heat.
- Cook for about five to 10 minutes.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the sour cream.
- Mix well until smooth.
- Pour into a small ramekin or bowl for easy dunking.