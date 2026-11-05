יום חמישי, 5 נובמבר 2026Thursday, November 5, 2026
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Challah Pizza Twists

By Leah Klein

|

November 5, 2026, 10 AM ET

When making your challahs on erev Shabbos, pinch off enough dough for one loaf to make these twists. It’s the perfect way to get a fun, warm, and delicious lunch on the table for the kids with zero extra dough prep.

Ingredients

Challah Pizza Twists

  • challah dough (size you would use for one large challah)
  • 1/2 cup pizza sauce
  • 1 and 1/2 cups shredded cheese

Topping

  • 1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water)
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • shredded cheese

Dipping Sauce

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cube Gefen Frozen Garlic Cubes Garlic Crushed 2.8Oz Gefen (D)
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup Gefen Tomato Sauce Sauce Tomato 15Oz Gefen (P)
  • 1/2 teaspoon oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 cup sour cream

Directions

Prepare the Challah Pizza Twists

  1. On a lightly floured surface, roll your challah dough into a large, thin rectangle.
  2. Spread your pizza sauce thinly over only one half of the dough.
  3. Cover the sauce completely with the shredded cheese.
  4. Fold the bare half of the dough completely over the filled half.
  5. Using a pizza cutter or a sharp knife, cut the dough crosswise into strips about one inch wide. You should get roughly 10 to 12 strips.
  6. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  7. Brush the exposed dough parts of each twist with your egg wash, then sprinkle garlic powder, dried oregano, and shredded cheese over the entire tray.
  8. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes until the dough is golden.

Prepare the Dipping Sauce

  1. Add all the ingredients to a small saucepan over medium-low heat.
  2. Cook for about five to 10 minutes.
  3. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the sour cream.
  4. Mix well until smooth.
  5. Pour into a small ramekin or bowl for easy dunking.

(Kosher.com)

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