Changing of the Clock and My Dating Life

Dear IYH,

Every year, when the clocks change and the days begin getting shorter, I find myself thinking about how much the changing seasons affect my dating life. It may sound strange, but I feel as though the clock changing does more than simply give us an extra hour of sleep or take away an hour of daylight. Somehow, it changes the entire atmosphere of dating.

During the summer, there seems to be more time, more energy, and more opportunities to go out. The evenings are longer, the weather is pleasant, and everything feels a little more relaxed. But once the clocks change, the evenings suddenly feel shorter, the nights seem longer, and the whole dating process can feel more complicated.

For those of us who are single and hoping to build a bayis ne'eman b'Yisrael, these changes can bring up emotions that are difficult to explain. Winter means getting ready for Chanukah, family gatherings, and another season of watching friends and siblings move forward in their lives. Sometimes, even something as simple as the sun setting earlier can make the wait feel longer.

There are practical challenges, too. People have work, school, and other responsibilities, and it can be difficult to coordinate schedules when everyone is trying to fit a date into an already busy evening. Traveling in the cold, arranging transportation, and finding suitable places to meet can add another layer of stress.

Another thing I have noticed is that the changing seasons seem to affect the way people feel emotionally. During the warmer months, there are more opportunities to socialize, attend simchos, and spend time with friends. There is a certain feeling of movement and excitement in the air. But when winter arrives, life can sometimes feel more confined. People spend more time indoors, social activities become less frequent, and there are fewer spontaneous opportunities to meet others. For someone who is dating, this can create a feeling of isolation.

There is also the pressure of the Yomim Tovim and the holiday season. As Chanukah approaches, and then the winter continues, family celebrations can become emotional reminders of what we are still waiting for. Sitting around the Shabbos table, attending a family simcha, or hearing about another successful shidduch can bring both happiness for others and a quiet longing for ourselves. We genuinely want to celebrate other people's milestones, but sometimes we cannot help wondering when our own turn will come.

I also wonder whether the shorter days affect the way we approach dating itself. When it gets dark earlier, do we become less motivated to go out? Do we feel more pressure to make each date count because the logistics seem more complicated? Perhaps the winter weather makes us more inclined to stay home rather than put ourselves out there. Even when we are excited about meeting someone, the effort involved can sometimes feel overwhelming.

At the same time, I wonder if there is something positive we can take from this change in season. Perhaps winter gives us an opportunity to slow down, reflect, and work on ourselves. Instead of measuring our progress by how many dates we have gone on or how many friends have gotten engaged, maybe we can focus on becoming the people we hope to be when we eventually meet our zivug. There is so much growth that can happen during the waiting period, even when it does not always feel that way.

I know that we are constantly reminded that everyone has their own timetable and that Hashem's plans are beyond our understanding. We hear these words often, and we know they are true. Still, knowing something intellectually and feeling it emotionally are two very different things. Some days are easier than others, and sometimes the waiting can feel especially difficult when the world outside seems to be moving forward while we are standing still.

I wonder whether other singles experience this, too. Does the changing of the clock really affect our dating lives, or does it simply highlight feelings that were already there? And if the shorter days make the waiting harder, how can we keep ourselves positive and hopeful without pretending that the process is always easy?

Perhaps the real question is not whether the clock changes our dating lives, but whether we allow the changing seasons to change our outlook. After all, the days may become shorter, the nights may become longer, and the weather may get colder, but our hope and tefillos should never depend on the season. We still have to believe that every day brings us one day closer to the moment we have been davening for.

Sincerely,

Watching the Clock