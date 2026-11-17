This roast comes out succulent, tender, and very flavorful. Because of its long, slow cooking, it can be made with many different cuts of meat. Thanks to my son for the inspiration!

Ingredients

1 5-pound (2.25-kilogram) roast (I use shoulder, but you can use almost any cut)

roast (I use shoulder, but you can use almost any cut) 3 tablespoons Gefen Olive Oil

Gefen Olive Oil salt, to taste (be generous)

pepper, to taste (be generous)

1/4 teaspoon hot paprika (see note)

hot paprika (see note) 5 cloves garlic, peeled and left whole

garlic, peeled and left whole 1/2 cup Gefen Maple Syrup

Gefen Maple Syrup 1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

sweet chili sauce 1/2 cup dry red wine, such as Alfasi Cabernet Sauvignon

Directions

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (240 degrees Celsius). Prepare three very large pieces of aluminum foil. Crinkle up a very large piece of Gefen Parchment Paper, open it up, and place it on top of two pieces of overlapping foil. (It becomes more flexible this way and can hold gravy.) Place the roast in the center of the parchment paper. Drizzle it with olive oil and sprinkle it with salt, pepper, and hot paprika. Massage the oil and spices into the roast on all sides. Make five indentations into the top of the roast with a sharp knife and insert one clove garlic into each one. Pour the maple syrup and chili sauce over the roast. Then carefully pour the wine over it. The trick to a successful roast is closing it properly. Gently close the parchment paper and then the aluminum foil. Wrap it again in the reserved piece of foil, closing it as tightly as possible so it doesn’t leak. Carefully place it in a roasting pan. Bake for one hour. Lower the temperature to 200 degrees Fahrenheit (90 degrees Celsius) and bake for another eight hours. (I do this overnight.) Remove from oven, cool, and refrigerate before slicing.

Notes:

Don’t confuse hot paprika with cayenne pepper, which is spicier.